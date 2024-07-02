  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Our prince charming building a cat mansion" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin gushes over husband's sweet gesture on Cardinals' off day

"Our prince charming building a cat mansion" - Lance Lynn's wife Dymin gushes over husband's sweet gesture on Cardinals' off day

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Jul 02, 2024 06:16 GMT
Dymin captures Lance Lynn building a cat house (Source: Instagram/ Dymin Lynn)
Dymin captures Lance Lynn building a cat house (Source: Instagram/ Dymin Lynn)

Lance Lynn had the day off from baseball on Monday, but he was busy with another project. The St. Louis Cardinals pitcher was out building a cat mansion for the family's felines.

Lance's wife, Dymin, captured her 'prince charming' in action as he stared closely at instructions on how to make said cat mansion. She then took to her Instagram account to post a story on Monday night, adding the caption:

"Our prince charming building a cat mansion for the cats he didn't want on his off day"
Screenshot from D. Lynn&#039;s story on Instagram
Screenshot from D. Lynn's story on Instagram

Based on the photo, Lance Lynn already put up part of the house's frame, but it appeared as though he still had a long way to go before completing his project for their pets. That's quite the sacrifice for someone who apparently didn't even want the cats.

also-read-trending Trending

The Lynnns are a happy family of six, and while Lance and Dymin are proud parents to two daughters and a son, Lynn's eldest child is from his first marriage with ex-Minnesota State softball player Lauren Grill.

Their eldest daughter is named Mia Jane, while the names of the other three kids at the time of their birth are: Lively Michael, Rumer Elizabeth, and Judge Ryder Lynn.

Dymin celebrated Lance Lynn's 1000th career strikeout in the MLB

Lance Lynn's wife was present in the stands during his latest outing on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Dymin even captured the display board flashing a celebratory message congratulating Lance on his 1000th career strikeout and posted the same on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Yass daddy"
Screenshot from D. Lynn&#039;s story on Instagram
Screenshot from D. Lynn's story on Instagram

Lance pitched six scoreless innings on Sunday to help the Cardinals tie the four-game series against the Cincinnati Reds, 2-2. Lynn got the win as he improved to 4-3 on the season, with a 3.59 ERA and 84 strikeouts.

He will make his next start on the road against the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Quick Links

Edited by Brad Taningco
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी