"Our vibe here is laid back, try to win games, try not to make it more than anything than just baseball" - 2x All-Star Joey Gallo relaxed and happy playing for Los Angeles Dodgers

Over the last month, Joey Gallo has revived his turbulent career. The Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder is loving life in sunny Southern California. After a torrid start to the season with the New York Yankees, a fresh start in L.A. has helped the two-time All-Star tremendously.

Joey Gallo has been the butt of a lot of jokes in New York. He seemed like an easy target for Yankees fans every time the team underperformed. Before his departure, Gallo spoke about his troublesome psychological state in New York. At one point, he didn't even want to leave his apartment. The New York Post released an article on Wednesday about Gallo's new positive attitude in California.

"Our vibe here is laid back, try to win games, try not to make it more than anything than just baseball," said Gallo.

Gallo was speaking at Citi Field, where he was facing the New York Mets. This is the first time he has returned to New York since he was traded in exchange for minor league pitcher Clayton Beeter.

"Sometimes a change of scenery helps, I just didn’t play well there. I wish I played better," added Gallo.

One thing is for sure, Gallo's relationship with New York fans was not a good one. He spoke about how much he preferred living on the beach in Los Angeles versus a small apartment in New York. He has mentioned his preference for the weather in California. Gallo also made snide comments about how the Dodgers won more than the Yankees.

Anthony Rieber @AnthonyRieber Joey Gallo on the Dodgers and the Yankees meeting in the World Series: “It’d be nice – I’d get a ring either way." He was SMILING when he said it. Not sure he ever smiled in NY. Joey Gallo on the Dodgers and the Yankees meeting in the World Series: “It’d be nice – I’d get a ring either way." He was SMILING when he said it. Not sure he ever smiled in NY.

The former Texas Ranger has turned things around in Los Angeles. The team is 20-6 since the trade deadline and currently holds the best record in MLB.

2x All-Star Joey Gallo has jumpstarted his career with a move to the Los Angeles Dodgers

Joey Gallo at Dodger Stadium on August 20 in Los Angeles, California.

Since his move to the Dodgers, Gallo is hitting .184/.322./449 with a .771 OPS. That is a significant improvement on his Yankees stat line of .159/.282/.339 with a .621 OPS. He has three home runs and eight RBIs in 19 games with the Dodgers. Gallo also provided some clutch hits for the Dodgers during a tough stretch of games.

Gallo is adamant, though, that he holds no grudges against the Yankees or the people of New York. That feeling may not be reciprocated by New Yorkers. Yankees fans cursed and abused Gallo during his time in the Big Apple. On Wednesday, Mets fans could be heard booing the former Yankee as well.

Juan Toribio @juanctoribio Joey Gallo is getting booed here at Citi Field. New Yorkers are mean. Joey Gallo is getting booed here at Citi Field. New Yorkers are mean.

Joey Gallo has turned out to be a bargain for the Dodgers organization. They received a premier left-handed power hitter in exchange for an unproven minor leaguer.

The Dodgers currently hold a league-best 90-39 record. With the addition of Gallo to the lineup, a deep playoff run and possible World Series appearance look inevitable.

