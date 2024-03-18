"Out of all the things... he goes for McDonald’s" - Dodgers' Gavin Lux grilled by fans over U.S. burger loyalty amid Korean street food feast

The Los Angeles Dodgers are in South Korea for the Seoul Series, and amid an atmosphere of fanfare, have taken in the culture that is very new to much of the team. The team took a trip to Myeongdong Market, and while some were trying new foods, Gavin Lux was snapped eating a McDonald's burger.

The Dodgers' Instagram handle shared photos of the team enjoying their experience and fans were quick to comment on Lux's choice of fast food.

Lux's burger was the main talking point in the comment section, and fans gave him a good-natured grilling (pun intended).

Gavin Lux gets attention for his choice of fast food in South Korea

With the franchise set to play its opening two games of the 2024 MLB season in Seoul, the excitement is palpable in the city. Shohei Ohtani and his wife, Mamiko Tanaka, are the talk of not just South Korea but the MLB world, and are one of many storylines as we approach opening day.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Dodgers teammates try Korean snacks ahead of Seoul Series

Gavin Lux could be accused by some of being set in his ways, but there's nothing wrong with knowing what you like and sticking with it. That said, some of his teammates were seen sampling Korean snacks.

In a video posted by the Dodgers' Instagram handle, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Bobby Miller, Michael Grove and Brusdar Graterol tried a variety of snacks, some of which were spicy.

Yamamoto laughed as he approached the first snack, saying:

"This looks dangerous."

He gave his verdict:

"It's good, but spicy."

Moments later, Yamamoto laughed and asked for water. While his other teammates initially said it wasn't spicy, Graterol found the heat slowly creeping up on him.

"Okay, now I'm feeling spicy," Graterol said. "Yeah, it's spicy. Really good, but spicy."

With the Dodgers set to take on the San Diego Padres twice in Seoul, with the first game scheduled for Wednesday, expectations are high for the team in 2024. The consensus is that anything short of a World Series appearance is a massive disappointment, so it will be interesting to see how LA performs to kick off their season.

