"This looks dangerous" - Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes on Korean food as Dodgers players gear up for Seoul Series showdown vs. Padres

Yoshinobu Yamamoto and the Los Angeles Dodgers are preparing for the Seoul Series.

To get in the spirit, the team is trying some Korean cuisine. The Dodgers' Instagram handle shared a video of multiple players sampling seven snacks, captioning it:

"Trying Korean snacks with the guys ahead of the Seoul Series."

Yamamoto, who is ready to embark on his rookie campaign in the MLB, confidently picked up a sample of the first snack, laughed and said:

"This looks dangerous."

While Bobby Miller, Michael Grove and Brusdar Graterol initially commented that the rice cake wasn't spicy, Yamamoto felt differently:

"It's good, but spicy."

Yamamoto then asked for water to wash it down. In short order, was Graterol feeling the heat too:

"Okay, now I'm feeling spicy," Graterol said. "Yeah, it's spicy. Really good, but spicy."

The MLB's Seoul Series begins on Sunday, March 17, with the Dodgers taking on the Kiwoom Heroes in an exhibition game. Later that day, Team Korea face the San Diego Padres.

The Padres and Dodgers face off in MLB action for two games in Seoul on Mar. 20 and 21.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto expected to start for Dodgers in Seoul Series

With the Dodgers-Padres games a week away, Yoshinobu Yamamoto is expected to face off against Joe Musgrove in Game 2.

The MLB's X handle announced the probable starting pitcher matchups on Monday, with Tyler Glasnow against Yu Darvish in the first game and Yamamoto vs. Musgrove in the next.

This will be a great opportunity for Dodgers fans to take a good look at their two exciting pitching additions, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto arriving in free agency and Tyler Glasnow via trade (from the Tampa Bay Rays).

Given that Yamamoto is on the biggest pitching contract in MLB history (12 years $325 million), expectations are high from the Japanese star. Expectations are similarly high for Glasnow, who, after arriving via a four-player trade, signed a five-year, $136.5 million contract extension.

While Shohei Ohtani's addition and subsequent £700 million deal headlined the Dodgers' winter activities, Glasnow and Yamamoto will play a huge part in elevating the team.

With the Dodgers favorites to win the World Series this year, fans will look forward to getting a real look at their new additions during the Seoul Series.

