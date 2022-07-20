"Out here throwing table top sliders" "Perez out here trying to get noticed by MLB scouts" - MLB fans roast Braves batting practice pitcher for throwing tough pitches to Ronald Acuna Jr. in Home Run Derby

Ronald Acuna Jr. was one of the eight participants in last night's All-Star Home Run Derby. Acuna's night did not go as planned, and he was eliminated in the first round by Pete Alonso.

During his round of play, Ronald Acuna Jr. seemed to be getting several tough pitches to hit from his pitcher.

Many fans took to Twitter to roast the questionable pitching by the Braves batting practice pitcher. It looked as if he threw slider to Acuna.

Perhaps the pitcher wanted to get noticed by scouts.

Ending up on Pitching Ninja's Twitter page the night of the Home Run Derby is not a good look.

You have to feel bad for Ronald Acuna Jr. If the young superstar would have gotten better pitches to hit, who knows what may have happened in the contest.

Ronald Acuna Jr.'s five best home runs of his career

Acuna during the 2022 Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Dodger Stadium

Ronald Acuna Jr. is just 24 years old and has already had his fair share of clutch moments. Here, we'll take a look at the young phenom's five best home runs of his career.

#5 May 7, 2022: Acuna homers off Cy Young winner

Acuna launched a solo shot against last year's Cy Young winner, Corbin Burnes. Watch this epic home run by a young superstar.

#4 May 6, 2022: Acuna Jr. hits 450-foot home run

This was his first home run of the 2022 season, and it was one of the more improbable home runs you will see. It goes to show how much power he has, being able to hit a 450-foot homer while falling to the ground.

#3 September 25, 2020: Ronald hits one 495 feet!

This home run came against the Boston Red Sox in 2020. Acuna launched the ball. It is his longest home run of his career.

#2 May 19, 2021: Acuna walks it off against the New York Mets

This home run came against National League East rival the New York Mets and it marked the first walk-off home run of his career. Watch this clutch walk-off bomb.

#1 October 8, 2018: Acuna becomes youngest player to hit grand slam in playoffs

Acuna Jr.'s most clutch home run came back in his rookie season when the Braves were facing off against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

Acuna launched a clutch grand slam off the Dodgers to make him the youngest player to do so in the postseason.

