"Over-under on Nolan Arenado acting like a toddler?" "Nolan Arenado is a b***h" - New York Mets fans hate St. Louis Cardinals 3rd baseman Nolan Arenado and they're making it clear on Twitter

Nolan Arenado is the least-popular man in New York City today. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman traveled to Citi Field yesterday to take on the New York Mets in a four-game series. The teams were supposed to lock horns starting last night, but New York's unpredictable weather struck and postponed the matchup, setting up a Tuesday doubleheader.
All the better for New York Mets fans. Today, they were treated to a single-admission doubleheader against their most-hated rivals so far this season. When the Mets traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, back in late April, a bench-clearing brawl broke out. And guess who started it? Nolan Arenado did. Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez ran a fastball up and in on Arenado. It didn't even hit him. But based on the game's circumstances and mounting animosity between the two clubs, Arenado took exception. He yelled at Lopez before trying to charge the mound. And then everybody got involved, including fans on Twitter.
New York Mets fans hate Nolan Arenado and are making it clear on Twitter
When the first game of today's doubleheader kicked off, Mets fans were ready. They booed Nolan Arenado as soon as he made his first appearance on the field, which was for the game's third at-bat. Here's how they reacted on Twitter.
This Mets fan wishes the oddsmakers had given an over/under on the likelihood of Arenado "acting like a toddler" today. There's a statistic you won't find on the scoresheets or even Baseball Savant.
"Four-game Mets-Cards series kicks off today. Over-under on Nolan Arenado acting like a toddler and causing a benches-clearing brawl for no reason again?" - @ Chris Polansky
Leave it to New Yorkers to speak their minds. That's what this user did, and they didn't hold back. The best part? They were replying to a highly-respected Mets beat writer, Anthony DiComo.
"Nolan Arenado is a b***h" - @ TheRealZion
This user wants the Mets to show Arenado and his team "who's boss." The Mets are 5-5 in their last 10 games. These fans are hoping they'll win more than 50% of this series' games.
"Okay boys let’s show that baby Nolan Arenado & the Cardinals who’s boss!!!" - @ Stephanie Lynn
Here's a New York Yankees fan who doesn't like Arenado either. They found it laughable that another user believed Arenado to be better than Aaron Judge.
"There’s simply no shot we’re using just over a 30 game sample to say Arenado is better than Aaron Judge" - @ Dalton
Discrediting all of Arenado's production this season must be in style. Here's another user who flatly denies that the Cardinals slugger is a "star." He's batting .312 with eight home runs this season. We'll just leave that there.
"Is Nolan Arenado a star? He must not be, because Polanco hit better than him last season." - @ Cody Pirkl
This user didn't say Arenado's not a star, but he did claim he's not a top five player in the MLB.
"Idc about that NOLAN ARENADO isn’t top 5" - @ Isaiah
This user snapped a pre-game picture of Arenado before the game and said he still doesn't look right in a Cardinals uniform. We're sure Colorado Rockies fans agree.
"Arenado still looks completely wrong in red & white." - @ Ursula
This same user followed that tweet up with another questioning the anti-Arenado movement in New York. She had no clue why all her fellow Mets fans hate the guy. Ignorance is bliss.
"Did Nolan Arenado do something, or do we just hate him because he's good? People were booing him out here." - @ Ursula
Nothing like a doubleheader between these two clubs to stoke the old flames of rivalry. Keep an eye on these games for some more fights around home plate.