"Over-under on Nolan Arenado acting like a toddler?" "Nolan Arenado is a b***h" - New York Mets fans hate St. Louis Cardinals 3rd baseman Nolan Arenado and they're making it clear on Twitter

Nolan Arenado is the least-popular man in New York City today. The St. Louis Cardinals third baseman traveled to Citi Field yesterday to take on the New York Mets in a four-game series. The teams were supposed to lock horns starting last night, but New York's unpredictable weather struck and postponed the matchup, setting up a Tuesday doubleheader.

All the better for New York Mets fans. Today, they were treated to a single-admission doubleheader against their most-hated rivals so far this season. When the Mets traveled to St. Louis, Missouri, back in late April, a bench-clearing brawl broke out. And guess who started it? Nolan Arenado did. Mets pitcher Yoan Lopez ran a fastball up and in on Arenado. It didn't even hit him. But based on the game's circumstances and mounting animosity between the two clubs, Arenado took exception. He yelled at Lopez before trying to charge the mound. And then everybody got involved, including fans on Twitter.

New York Mets fans hate Nolan Arenado and are making it clear on Twitter

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Arenado started a bench-clearing brawl against the Mets on April 27.

When the first game of today's doubleheader kicked off, Mets fans were ready. They booed Nolan Arenado as soon as he made his first appearance on the field, which was for the game's third at-bat. Here's how they reacted on Twitter.

This Mets fan wishes the oddsmakers had given an over/under on the likelihood of Arenado "acting like a toddler" today. There's a statistic you won't find on the scoresheets or even Baseball Savant.

Chris Polansky @ChrisKPolansky Four-game Mets-Cards series kicks off today. Over-under on Nolan Arenado acting like a toddler and causing a benches-clearing brawl for no reason again? Four-game Mets-Cards series kicks off today. Over-under on Nolan Arenado acting like a toddler and causing a benches-clearing brawl for no reason again?

Leave it to New Yorkers to speak their minds. That's what this user did, and they didn't hold back. The best part? They were replying to a highly-respected Mets beat writer, Anthony DiComo.

"Nolan Arenado is a b***h" - @ TheRealZion

This user wants the Mets to show Arenado and his team "who's boss." The Mets are 5-5 in their last 10 games. These fans are hoping they'll win more than 50% of this series' games.

Stephanie Lynn @x0stephhh 🧡 Okay boys let’s show that baby Nolan Arenado & the Cardinals who’s boss!!!! #LFGM Okay boys let’s show that baby Nolan Arenado & the Cardinals who’s boss!!!! #LFGM 💙🧡

Here's a New York Yankees fan who doesn't like Arenado either. They found it laughable that another user believed Arenado to be better than Aaron Judge.

Dalton @DaltonJElwood Wavy Patty @vollner_xiii

.296/.369/.632 12 27 w a solid glove

when the numbers are that close & the glove is that big of a disparity then yes, easily @DaltonJElwood .312/.374/.600 8 29 w a top 3 glove in ball.296/.369/.632 12 27 w a solid glovewhen the numbers are that close & the glove is that big of a disparity then yes, easily @DaltonJElwood .312/.374/.600 8 29 w a top 3 glove in ball.296/.369/.632 12 27 w a solid glovewhen the numbers are that close & the glove is that big of a disparity then yes, easily There’s simply no shot we’re using just over a 30 game sample to say “Nolan Arenado” is better than Aaron Judge 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/vollner_xiii/s… There’s simply no shot we’re using just over a 30 game sample to say “Nolan Arenado” is better than Aaron Judge 🤣🤣🤣 twitter.com/vollner_xiii/s…

"There’s simply no shot we’re using just over a 30 game sample to say Arenado is better than Aaron Judge" - @ Dalton

Discrediting all of Arenado's production this season must be in style. Here's another user who flatly denies that the Cardinals slugger is a "star." He's batting .312 with eight home runs this season. We'll just leave that there.

Cody Pirkl @CodyPirkl @Tredidy_19 Is Nolan Arenado a star? He must not be, because Polanco hit better than him last season. @Tredidy_19 Is Nolan Arenado a star? He must not be, because Polanco hit better than him last season.

"Is Nolan Arenado a star? He must not be, because Polanco hit better than him last season." - @ Cody Pirkl

This user didn't say Arenado's not a star, but he did claim he's not a top five player in the MLB.

Isaiah @LUlSDlAZ_ @CANTFEELSHlT Idc about that NOLAN ARENADO isn’t top 5 @CANTFEELSHlT Idc about that NOLAN ARENADO isn’t top 5

"Idc about that NOLAN ARENADO isn’t top 5" - @ Isaiah

This user snapped a pre-game picture of Arenado before the game and said he still doesn't look right in a Cardinals uniform. We're sure Colorado Rockies fans agree.

Ursula @urslovesthemets



Anyway, Nolan Arenado still looks completely wrong in red & white.Anyway, #LGM Nolan Arenado still looks completely wrong in red & white.Anyway, #LGM https://t.co/rNgJ9bDo35

"Arenado still looks completely wrong in red & white." - @ Ursula

This same user followed that tweet up with another questioning the anti-Arenado movement in New York. She had no clue why all her fellow Mets fans hate the guy. Ignorance is bliss.

Ursula @urslovesthemets Did Nolan Arenado do something, or do we just hate him because he's good? People were booing him out here. #LGM Did Nolan Arenado do something, or do we just hate him because he's good? People were booing him out here. #LGM

"Did Nolan Arenado do something, or do we just hate him because he's good? People were booing him out here." - @ Ursula

Nothing like a doubleheader between these two clubs to stoke the old flames of rivalry. Keep an eye on these games for some more fights around home plate.

