Ozzie Albies joins MLB legend Rogers Hornsby as Braves star hits 30 homers, 30 doubles, and five triples in multiple seasons

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies has had a stellar season this year. Through 146 games, the young slugger has slashed .279/.333/.515 with 33 home runs, 30 doubles, and five triples.

This makes Albies just the second Braves second baseman in history to have hit at least 30 homers, 30 doubles, and five triples. He joins Rogers Hornsby in the record books at 26 years old.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That is quite a small list and shows just how special of a season Ozzie Albies has had. However, his play has been overshadowed by the great seasons Ronald Acuna Jr. and Matt Olson are having.

Acuna Jr. became the most recent member of the 40-40 club (40 home runs and 40 stolen bases). Olson leads the league in home runs with 54. The closest player to Olson is Kyle Schwarber, who has blasted 46.

From Ozzie Albies to Spencer Strider, the Braves are a force

Cubs vs Braves Baseball

The Atlanta Braves hold MLB's best record at 103-57. They have been red-hot all year, as they seem to have a complete lineup. This team has five members with over 30 home runs, which includes Ozzie Albies.

From one through nine, there is not an easy batter to face. This puts immense pressure on the opposing pitcher to be nearly perfect for their entire outing. If a pitcher makes a mistake, the Braves hitters will jump on it.

On the pitching side, they have a great rotation behind Spencer Strider. Strider has added to his impressive rookie season last year with a 19-5 record and a 3.81 ERA. They also have Bryce Elder, who has had a stellar season, and the veteran Charlie Morton, who does not let the stage get too big for him.

Expand Tweet

This is one team that has all the tools to go the distance and hoist a World Series trophy.