Ozzie Albies takes a dip into new 500-gallon tank aquarium for inspection

On Tuesday, Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies took to Instagram to post a video, as he took a dip into his new 500-gallon aquarium tank to make sure everything was perfect for his pets before they were shifted into their all-new, much bigger home.

"Tank inspection in progress! ✅ Making sure everything is perfect for the next batch of monster fish. 🐠💦 Who’s ready to see some new additions? 👀 #MonsterFish #TankSetup #Fishkeeping," Ozzie Albies captioned his Instagram post

Over the years, Albies has shown his fondness for fish, keeping hundreds of them as pets at his home in Georgia. Per numerous sources, apart from numerous exotic species of fish, the aquariums at Albies' home also hold turtles and even some smaller species of sharks.

Having grown up in Curaçao, which is located in the Caribbean and surrounded by plenty of marine life, Albies has reportedly been fascinated by fish from a young age.

Per reports, Albies' grandfather also kept Koi fish as pets when he was a young boy, and spending time with various kinds of fish has been something the Braves star enjoys ever since.

Ozzie Albies notices Atlanta Braves logo on one of his pet koi fish

On January 26, three-time All-Star Ozzie Albies took to Instagram to post a video, as the peculiar scales of one of his koi fish was brought to his attention by a friend. After closer inspection, it appeared the mark on the body of the fish shared an uncanny resemblance with the Atlanta Braves logo.

"Do you see it? 👀‼️ I never noticed until one of my friends pointed it out… there’s an Atlanta Braves “A” on my koi fish! Crazy, right? Braves fans everywhere—even in nature! 🤣❤️ #AtlantaBraves #KoiFish #OzziesFishes #BravesCountry" Ozzie Albies captioned his Instagram post

Reacting to the post, fans in the comments were hopeful that this was a good omen for the new season. After a disappointing 2024 season fans will be hoping Albies and co. can bring another title to Atlanta in 2025.

