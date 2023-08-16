Fact Check: Is Ozzie Albies obsessed with his pet fish? Braves star reveals water-tank filled house

Not only is Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies one of the top players in the game but he may be one of the most interesting. While collections and hobbies are common among professional athletes, for the 26-year-old infielder, his obsession is fish.

Born in Willemstad, Curacao, Ozzie Albies' interest in sea creatures began when he was a child. According to the Braves superstar, his grandfather in Curacao had several koi fish when he was growing up, not to mention to pristine waters surrounding the Caribbean island. It's safe to say that his love of sea life was unavoidable.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Ozzie Albies has three aquarium fish tanks in his house with cameras set up so he can watch his fish when he's on the road. He even has a fish that comes to greet him" - @MLBLife

In a recent interview with Matt Monagan of MLB.com, the three-time All-Star revealed that he has a 10,000-gallon fish pond inside his Atlanta home. Not only does he have the massive pond, but he also has several other massive tanks, which are roughly 550, 300, and 450 gallons.

Aside from koi fish, Albies' in-home aquarium also features a freshwater shark, turtles, and a wide variety of tropical fish. Due to the massive size of the tanks, as well as the abundance of life, the Atlanta Braves star relies upon his wife and mother-in-law to help feed and maintain the animals and their homes.

Expand Tweet

"Ozzie Albies is a superstar for the Braves. He's also fascinated by aquariums. He maintains 4 huge tanks at home, calls fish over like puppies and checks them while away with a ring camera. I've never seen a player enjoy talking about something more." - @MattMonagan

Ozzie Albies will have more time to appreciate his aquatic family after landing on the IL

If there is a silver lining to the second baseman's placement on the IL, it's the fact that he will be able to spend more time with his beloved fish. The All-Star was placed on the 10-day on Tuesday after suffering a strained left hamstring.

It remains unclear how long he will be sidelined, however, the Braves have a comfortable division lead which will allow him to recover fully before the playoffs. In his place, the team will rely upon both Nicky Lopez and recently called-up prospect Vaughn Grissom to man the infield in his absence.