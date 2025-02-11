 Ozzie Albies' wife Andreia drops 3-word reaction to Braves superstar's adorable photoshoot with his furry family

On Monday, Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies was featured in his team's Instagram post. Ozzie's wife, Andreia, and their dogs starred in the video, as the entire family was featured in an adorable photoshoot.

"Ozzie and his dogs 📸🐶," the Instagram post was captioned.

Reacting to the post, Andreia left a comment.

"Ozzie the Dadager," Albies commented.

Screenshot of Andreia Albies' comment (Image from - Instagram.com/@braves)

Albies and Andreia have seven dogs: Puchi, Louie, Bubbles, Kane, Max, Cinnamon and Georgia. The seven pups regularly feature alongside Albies in various Instagram posts and also have their own dedicated page with over 5000 followers.

Apart from keeping them as pets, Ozzie and Andreia Albies also do their best to ensure they can help improve the lives of as many dogs as possible through the "Ozzie Albies Foundation."

Established in 2022, the non-profit foundation helps find abandoned dogs new homes and provides medical help to injured pups that are rescued.

Ozzie Albies' dogs enjoy rejuvenating spa day to get ready for photoshoot

On Saturday, three-time All-Star Ozzie Albies posted a video of his dogs enjoying a rejuvenating spa day at home. The spa was scheduled to get the pups clean and ready for the aforementioned photoshoot, which took place two days later.

"Spaw day for the pups! 🛁✨🐶 Huge thanks to @barkbus and the amazing Jazmin for spoiling them and getting them photoshoot ready for Monday 🤫📸. They had the best time and are feeling fresh & fabulous! 💕🐾 Thank you @barkbus for always taking such great care of our @ozziealbiesfoundation rescues and our pack! 🐕❤️," the Instagram post was captioned.

Having missed a huge chunk of last season after suffering a fractured wrist, Albies will be motivated heading into the 2025 season to get back to the heights that Braves fans are used to seeing him at.

Albies only recorded 10 home runs in 2024, a significant reduction from the 33 he hit in 2023. Heading into the new season, fans hope their second baseman will enjoy an injury-free season this time and potentially guide the team to winning the NL East again after an off-year in 2024.

