Right-hander Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins finalized a contract extension in April 2023 that will see him earning $73.5 million over four seasons from 2024 to 2027. The extension comes after Lopez’s impressive 2023 season with the Twins, where he as a 3.89 ERA through 10 stars and has showcased improved velocity and strikeout rates.

Lopez, who came to the Twins in a trade with the Miami Marlins, is currently in the second year of arbitration eligibility and is making $5.45 million this season. Lopez’s agreement included a $1 million bonus which had to be pais in half by June and the other half payable on January 15. Starting in 2024, Lopez will earn an $8 million salary, followed by $21.5 million in each of the next three seasons.

A look into Pablo Lopez’s contract bonuses.

The contract also includes performance bonuses for Lopez. He would receive a $500,000 bonus for winning the Cy Young Award, $250,000 for finishing second, $150,000 for finishing third, and $100,000 for fourth through sixth place in the voting. Additionally, Pablo Lopez would earn $25,000 for All-Star election or selection, $25,000 for a Gold Glove, $100,000 for World Series MVP, and $50,000 for League Championship MVP.

The Twins’ decision to lock in Lopez with a long-term extension demonstrates their confidence in his abilities and the value he brings to the team’s starting rotation. With other pitchers in expiring contract, such as Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, and Tyler Mahle, the Twins were motivated to secure Lopez as a key part of their pitching staff.

Pablo Lopez’s success with the Twins can be attributed to his improved performance and the addition of a new pitch that has been highly effective against opposing batters. While it remains to be seen if he can sustain his current level of success over a larger sample size, the Twins are optimistic about his long-term potential.

With Lopez’s extension, the Twins continue to build around a core group of players that include Carlos Correa and Byron Buxton. The organization aims to compete and build a winning team with these key players leading the way.

