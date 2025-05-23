Padres ace Dylan Cease opens up about playing against Dodgers

The San Diego Padres and the LA Dodgers have one of the most intense rivalries in the MLB. Both teams, a consistent postseason lock, go against each other in full throttle mode and every game feels like the World Series.

Even Dylan Cease, who pitches for the Padres, knows the NL West rivalry can capture massive attention on and off the field. Last season, both teams locked horns in the NLDS, where the series went full five games as the Dodgers went past the Padres and eventually won the World Series.

On Thursday's episode of the Diggin' Deep podcast, Cease made his feelings known on what it's like playing against the Dodgers.

"Yeah, I mean, the games—doesn't matter if it's regular season or even spring training—maybe not as much in spring training, but it always has that next-level, intense feel," Cease said (Timestamp: 34:00). "It always has a playoff feel, no matter what time of the year it is."

The Padres wouldn't like anyone on the mound other than Cease when facing the Dodgers. That's because he has relatively enjoyed success against LA, going 1-0 with an ERA of 3.38 and 10 strikeouts.

Dodgers vs Padres rivalry peaked last postseason

The Dodgers vs Padres reached the next level last postseason, with Dodgers fans getting on the bad side of the visitors at Dodger Stadium during the NLDS clash.

Things got heated in Game 2 of that series when some Dodgers fans threw objects at Padres outfielders Jurickson Profar and Fernando Tatis Jr., leading to a nearly 10-minute delay.

Profar had earlier taunted the crowd after a defensive play, escalating the situation. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts condemned the fans' behavior, calling such actions unacceptable.

Further controversy arose when Padres' Manny Machado threw a ball toward the Dodgers' dugout, narrowly missing Roberts. While Machado claimed it was unintentional, Roberts described the incident as "unsettling."

Players from both sides have testified about the rivalry. Jack Flaherty, who was with the Dodgers for the second half of the season, said:

"There's a lot to say. First is that the fans should never get involved. There's no reason ever to throw anything at players, no matter what is going on."

Since both play in the NL West division, they are scheduled to play multiple times during the regular season. Petco Park and Dodger Stadium are the loudest when both teams go against each other.

