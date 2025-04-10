Padres ace Yu Darvish's son Shoei reveals advice from his father after debut for Cathedral Catholic

San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish saw his son Shoei make his debut for Cathedral Catholic High School on Tuesday. Darvish Jr., a right-handed pitcher, struck out three in 2.1 innings in his debut against Mira Mesa before a blister in the third inning forced him out of the game. He also got a hit in his first at-bat in his debut.

Ad

After the game, which saw the Cathedral Dons getting a walk-off win over Mira Mesa, Shoei did an interview with Allison Edmonds, where he spoke about hoping to do well and stay longer in his next start. Shoei also revealed the advice he received from his father before his debut.

"You just gotta flush it," Shoei told Edmonds. "I mean, everyone has bad days, so you just gotta flush it and keep thinking about how to get better for the next opportunity you get."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yeah, he gives me a lot of advice—pitching mechanics, whatever—mindset, nutrition, everything you could ask for. So he's definitely a big help," Shoei added.

Though he had to leave the mound with an injury, Shoei is committed to putting in the work and coming out strong in his next start.

"Yeah, I mean, going into the game I was super nervous, but now I’ve got the first game out of the way, so I’m gonna cruise for the rest of the season... I hope," Shoei said. "Obviously, I want to do well, but I’m more about the team winning. We hope to win the opener this year, make a run for state, so my goal is just to dominate as a team."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Yu Darvish shares verdict on his son's debut for Cathedral Catholic High School

Like a proud father, Yu Darvish was in attendance to see his son pitch and hit in his debut. Under Allison Edmonds' post on X, the Padres star gave his verdict on Shoei's pitching before being proud and taking it all in with a hilarious remark.

Ad

"I went to watch my 17-year-old son take his first game at Cathedral Catholic High School," he wrote on X (translated to English).

"The pitching itself was good and he got some hits, but as a parent I was happy to see him playing to the best of his ability without any physical pain. "He was also interviewed and showed kindness by praising his father, who didn't teach him much 😊."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Darvish Jr. will hope to follow in his dad's footsteps and become a major league star in the near future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More