Padres ace Yu Darvish's son Shoei reveals advice from his father after debut for Cathedral Catholic

San Diego Padres starter Yu Darvish saw his son Shoei make his debut for Cathedral Catholic High School on Tuesday. Darvish Jr., a right-handed pitcher, struck out three in 2.1 innings in his debut against Mira Mesa before a blister in the third inning forced him out of the game. He also got a hit in his first at-bat in his debut.
After the game, which saw the Cathedral Dons getting a walk-off win over Mira Mesa, Shoei did an interview with Allison Edmonds, where he spoke about hoping to do well and stay longer in his next start. Shoei also revealed the advice he received from his father before his debut.
"You just gotta flush it," Shoei told Edmonds. "I mean, everyone has bad days, so you just gotta flush it and keep thinking about how to get better for the next opportunity you get."
"Yeah, he gives me a lot of advice—pitching mechanics, whatever—mindset, nutrition, everything you could ask for. So he's definitely a big help," Shoei added.
Though he had to leave the mound with an injury, Shoei is committed to putting in the work and coming out strong in his next start.
"Yeah, I mean, going into the game I was super nervous, but now I’ve got the first game out of the way, so I’m gonna cruise for the rest of the season... I hope," Shoei said. "Obviously, I want to do well, but I’m more about the team winning. We hope to win the opener this year, make a run for state, so my goal is just to dominate as a team."
Yu Darvish shares verdict on his son's debut for Cathedral Catholic High School
Like a proud father, Yu Darvish was in attendance to see his son pitch and hit in his debut. Under Allison Edmonds' post on X, the Padres star gave his verdict on Shoei's pitching before being proud and taking it all in with a hilarious remark.
"I went to watch my 17-year-old son take his first game at Cathedral Catholic High School," he wrote on X (translated to English).
"The pitching itself was good and he got some hits, but as a parent I was happy to see him playing to the best of his ability without any physical pain. "He was also interviewed and showed kindness by praising his father, who didn't teach him much 😊."
Darvish Jr. will hope to follow in his dad's footsteps and become a major league star in the near future.