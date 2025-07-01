Padres broadcaster issues bold statement on Manny Machado over Max Muncy in race for All-Star spot

As the MLB All-Star voting heats up heading into Phase 2, broadcaster Mark Grant is championing San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado for a spot in the Midsummer Classic.

Machado has made it to Phase 2 of the All-Star voting and is competing against Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy. However, Grant made his opinion clear on whom he wants to suit up at third for the National League.

During Sunday's game between the Padres and the Cincinnati Reds, Grant endorsed Machado:

"Let's get this guy into the All-Star Game, right, guys? Yeah. Manny won the primary — now it's the general, okay? And let's face it. Let's call it the way it is: Manny Machado is a better third baseman than Max Muncy. Please, I'm Mark Grant and I approve this message."

The Phase 2 voting started on Monday and will run until Wednesday 9 am PT. Interestingly, votes in Phase 1 won't be counted which means that the number of votes that come during these two games will decide the winner at each position.

Manny Machado vs. Max Muncy All-Star battle: What do stats say?

Manny Machado, who is hoping to start at third base in his seventh All-Star game, is only a few hits away from reaching 2,000 hits. He'll become just the fifth active player to achieve this feat. Freddie Freeman, Jose Altuve, Paul Goldschmidt and Andrew McCutchen have already accomplished that.

“Consistency is what ultimately wins,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said. “For an individual player to have that kind of career -- consistency allows whatever talent you have to come out and be on display. … Manny, from a consistency standpoint, has been very good in his career.”

The Padres' third baseman has hit 13 home runs and has swiped eight bags to go along with his .293 batting average and 47 RBIs.

On the other hand, Muncy is hoping for selection in his third All-Star game. He is hitting .285 along with 13 home runs and four stolen bases. Muncy is among eight Dodgers stars hoping to get an All-Star nod after becoming finalists at the end of Phase 1 of voting.

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith are the Dodgers stars leading in their respective positions during Phase 1 of voting. Second baseman Tommy Edman, shortstop Mookie Betts and third baseman Max Muncy finished second. Outfielder Teoscar Hernandez came in second and Andy Pages fifth among outfielders.

It remains to be seen who between Machado and Muncy wins the starting third base job for the NL.

