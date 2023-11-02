In a recent interview, former San Diego Padres chairman Ron Fowler revealed that he recommended Bruce Bochy, the 2023 World Series winner, for the managerial position. This recommendation came in 2021 when the Padres parted ways with Jayce Tingler.

Fowler told San Diego Union Tribune's Tom Krasovic that despite his vote, chairman Peter Seidler and GM A.J. Preller did not consider hiring Bochy. Fowler said:

"I could only make a recommendation to the Padres as I no longer had a management role; and I did strongly recommend to A.J. and Peter, in separate calls, that they interview ‘Boch.’ Don’t believe they ever contacted him."

Now, in 2023, the Padres are yet to declare a manager after parting ways with Bob Melvin. Bochy, meanwhile, has led the Texas Rangers to their first-ever World Series championship. The Rangers' clinching 5-0 win against the Diamondbacks in Game 5 was a testament to Bochy's skills, marking his fourth World Series title.

This unfolding evokes mixed feelings for Padres fans. Bochy's roots run deep with the Padres; he played in their 1984 World Series run and managed them in the 1998 World Series, which they lost to the New York Yankees.

The Padres might regret passing on World Series winner Bruce Bochy

The revelation from Ron Fowler adds a disappointing twist to the Padres' recent struggles. Bruce Bochy's talents are well-established; he came out of retirement to win the Rangers their maiden World Series. Fans are left to ponder whether Bochy could have led the Padres to similar heights.

The Padres had witnessed a semblance of success with Bob Melvin, who led the team to the 2022 NLCS. However, the team couldn't keep up the performance, missing out on this year's playoffs.

The Padres are facing a tough road ahead. Melvin has exited, budget constraints are forcing a shuffle of key players, and there's even speculation that star player Juan Soto might depart. The upcoming offseason will be pivotal for the franchise's future.