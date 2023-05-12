Create

Padres faithful highlight offense as key problem in disappointing series defeat to the Twins: “Now’s a good time to move Soto”

By Nikhil Mahajan Madhavan
Modified May 12, 2023 13:18 GMT
San Diego Padres v Minnesota Twins
Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres catches a fly ball hit by Max Kepler #26 of the Minnesota Twins for an out in the fifth inning at Target Field on May 11, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Twins defeated the Padres 5-3.

The Padres tasted bitter defeats two games running, conceding the final game of an evenly split series to the Twins 3-5 on Thursday night. The Twins not only won the closely contested game, but they also took the series 2-1, their first series win in three.

The San Diego Padres continued their poor run of form, losing for the fourth time in six games.

Fans berated the team and the management for a series of poor displays, with some calling for serious changes at the helm. Padres star left fielder Juan Soto received lots of flack for his tepid start to the season, despite his offensive turnaround in the past few games.

With numerous visible holes in the star-studded Padres lineup, fans are left wondering if and when a World Series title will come.

@Padres Now’s a good time to move Soto..
@Padres Too many holes in this lineup. Four superstars and a bunch of scrubs. How is that a winning formula?
@Padres do you even want the NL West
@Padres Ridiculous. Issue is our offense isn't giving our pitching enough of a cushion. No room for error. This is too hard to watch.
@Padres Extremely disappointing series.But I do like the new schedule...Play every AL team from now on.No more 19 game schedule against NL West.
@Padres Change this line-up please leave tatis the second bat.
@RRRojinegro @Padres Offense gives away every game this year. Wow, 3 runs!!! Spent nearly $ 1 billion…😂😂😂😂
@Padres Oh Padres 😞 https://t.co/sTlcI7MoHM
@Padres Alexa, who is the biggest bust in the majors this year?answer.. @Padres How’s that 1 trillion dollar 💵 offense working out for ya???

The Minnesota Twins rallied on the back of impressive performances from star man Carlos Correa (who hit a two-run double in the seventh inning), and pitching duo Emilio Pagán and Jorge López. They combined for an impressive performance on the pitching mound, getting three outs and pitching a perfect ninth for a third save respectively.

Shortstop Kyle Farmer concluded proceeding, homering for his team and helping them earn their second straight victory after a stretch of five losses in seven games.

Padres manager demands more from the team

San Diego started Thursday last in baseball with a measly .205 average with runners in scoring position. They are also a paltry 9 for 67 (.134) with runners on second and third over their last eight games.

Manager Bob Melvin demanded a better response from his troops, asking for more in particular from his closing pitcher.

“We’ve got to perform better, is what we have to do,” Melvin said.
“So yeah, we hit some balls hard today, but we put way too much pressure on our pitching late in the game and we have guys who can perform better. And we’re going to, but it’s time to quit just talking about it. It’s time to go out there and do it.”

San Diego travel to Los Angeles next to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series beginning Friday. They will hope to put the disappointment behind them and get back to playing their best.

