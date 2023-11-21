The latest news has surfaced in the form of the San Diego Padres appointing Mike Shildt as the club's new manager.

Following an underwhelming 2023 season, the club saw previous manager Bob Melvin depart to the San Francisco Giants, and the seat was up for grabs for the past two weeks.

The Padres' search for a manager culminated at Shildt as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

"The San Diego Padres are hiring Mike Shildt as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Shildt, 55, has been a senior adviser with the team and was 252-199 as manager of the St. Louis Cardinals. He takes over for Bob Melvin, who left to manage the Giants this winter."

However, the fans seemed to be unimpressed with the club's decision to give the reins to Shildt and were quick to critique the decision.

Despite Shildt having some experience in the major league and also serving as a Padres' bench coach in the past, he was not welcomed by the fans in the new role.

According to the MLB insiders, Ryan Flaherty, Phil Nevin, and Benji Gil were among the candidates the Padres were interested in. However, Mike Shildt bagged the role in the end.

"Mike Shildt beat out Ryan Flaherty, Phil Nevin and Benji Gil for the Padres manager job. It was the last MLB opening."

Formerly, Shildt was a manager of the St. Louis Cardinals from 2018-21 and did a good job statistically with a .559 win-loss percentage in his managerial career. He secured the National League Manager of the Year Award in the 2019 season.

Padres will most likely cut payments in the coming roster

The $256 million roster of the San Diego Padres in 2023 failed to perform and lost its chances at the postseason with an 82-80 season.

Therefore, the Padres will look to cut on its current investment and all eyes will be on the Juan Soto trade this offseason.

