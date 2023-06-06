Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani has revealed his favorite American food outlet: In N Out.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly noted that the maximum In N Out outlets are in San Diego, the home of the San Diego Padres.

"Shohei Ohtani's favorite American Food = In N Out. Do you know which City has 8 In N Outs? San Diego, CA" - Devine Sports Gospel

One fan reckons Ohtani should not switch his team and move to a 'worse' one:

"He’s not coming to a team that’s worse than the Angels."- Fire Flaherty

"Too bad he wants to go to a winner" - Comedian Josh Nelson

Others believe it was Ohtani's way of confirming that he's moving to the Padres.

"holy smokes this confirms it!!!!" - Father LLK

"Do you know which County has the first In N Out? Los Angeles County, CA." - Jordan

"Who are you going to trade for him is the question" - Daniel Ricardo Corona

"Why would Ohtani make a decision to play for the Padres? Lol" - apollotyson

"Let’s fucking gooooo" - PadresPlzWin

Shohei Ohtani is unquestionably an excellent player, but the Angels are yet to sign the 28-year-old on a long-term contract.

Shohei Ohtani wows MLB world with sensational performances

Los Angeles Angels vs Houston Astros

Ohtani has pitched 28 innings this season and only surrendered eight hits, which is a remarkable accomplishment.

The American League MVP for 2021 is going above and beyond expectations while wowing baseball fans with his dominance on the mound. With 100 home runs this year, Ohtani broke the record for the most pitching strikeouts by a player.

Since 2014, the Angels have not been in the postseason. Since 2009, they have not had postseason success. They will hope to do so in 2024 if Ohtani and Co. can offer fans something to rejoice about this season.

