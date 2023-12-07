Juan Soto is all set for life with the New York Yankees. The speculations surrounding his future are finally over as the perennial All-Star heads to the Bronx.

The San Diego Padres have been struggling financially, and getting Soto off their books certainly helps them.

Another factor to be considered here is the Padres’ need for dependable pitching. So, they had enough motivation to trade Soto. It was only a matter of the right package.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following their disastrous season, the Yankees were pressured to add an explosive bat to their lineup. Soto is a blockbuster name, and going all in for him speaks of New York's intent.

A five-player return comprising pitchers Michael King, Jhony Brito, Randy Vasquez, Drew Thorpe and catcher Kyle Higashioka promises short and long-term pitching depth.

Padres general manager A.J. Preller was asked about his thoughts on the Juan Soto trade during the winter meetings in Nashville. One of the points he touched down upon was how aggressive the Yankees were in their pursuit of Soto. He said,

"They were aggressive. They clearly made it known that this was a deal and a player -- Brian’s pretty direct. Everyone understood they had a need. Juan is an incredible player and fit the need really well."

"When you have two teams that line up and you have a team that is calling you consistently, it gives you a feeling that this can happen and hopefully that it’s a deal that works out for both sides."

Yankees' aggressive approach during Juan Soto negotiations may help them with other targets

Trent Grisham is also headed to the Bronx as part of the Juan Soto package. Alex Verdugo’s trade from the Red Sox to the Yankees was made official. Now, the Yankees will shift their focus to pitching, as confirmed by GM Brian Cashman earlier today.

Expand Tweet

"Brian Cashman confirms that the Yankees' biggest priority moving forward is pitching. He adds on payroll: "The Steinbrenner family is constantly committed and pouring back in to this franchise with the intent and effort to have a World Championship banner flying again" " - @snyyankees

The Yankees have been well-documented admirers of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. With plenty of teams vying for the Japanese sensation’s signature, the Yankees' aggressive attitude might give them an edge during negotiations.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.