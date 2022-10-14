"Padres hosed on every single one of these calls" "Ump quite clearly favors the Dodgers" - San Diego Padres fans infuriated by numerous controversial calls benefiting the Los Angeles Dodgers in playoff game

After losing their National League Division Series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the San Diego Padres bounced back with a 5-3 win in Game 2. However, they had to survive some controversial calls from home plate umpire Chris Segal.

"Ump had a tough time last night" - Talkin' Baseball

Segal made a series of poor calls on Wednesday night, one of which allowed Dodgers first baseman Max Muncy to launch a go-ahead solo home run in the second.

Padres starter Yu Darvish delivered what should have been strike three for Muncy. Instead, the pitch was called a ball as Muncy went on to homer four pitches later.

"The home run that Max Muncy hit to put the Dodgers up 2-1 in the second inning is partly courtesy of home plate umpire Chris Segal, who four pitches earlier missed what should have been strike three about as badly as a call could be missed." - Kevin Acee

San Diego Padres fans were clearly not impressed with Segal's decision-making and took to Twitter to express their frustration.

Roboito @PadresRoberto @TalkinBaseball_ Every one of those calls went to the Dodgers. Disgusting m. @TalkinBaseball_ Every one of those calls went to the Dodgers. Disgusting m.

Billy Woods @WoodzBilly @TalkinBaseball_ Looks shockingly one sided. @MLB UA and @MLB better get this under control heading into game 3. Feels a little Tim Donaghy. I mean this is blatant and was going on the entire game. Freeman and Muncy hit homeruns after those blown strike calls. @TalkinBaseball_ Looks shockingly one sided. @MLBUA and @MLB better get this under control heading into game 3. Feels a little Tim Donaghy. I mean this is blatant and was going on the entire game. Freeman and Muncy hit homeruns after those blown strike calls.

tom. @TeeOhEmm @TalkinBaseball_ @EdgarBased Every single one goes in the dodgers favor lol @TalkinBaseball_ @EdgarBased Every single one goes in the dodgers favor lol

jed @JadeStiglic @TalkinBaseball_ Didn’t know the dodgers were signing the umps paychecks @TalkinBaseball_ Didn’t know the dodgers were signing the umps paychecks

Gimmy 🍁 dodger postseason era 💙 @gimmayyyyyy @TalkinBaseball_ darvish is a better man than i am cuz if i had that third strike called a ball vs muncy i’d have tackled the ump. @TalkinBaseball_ darvish is a better man than i am cuz if i had that third strike called a ball vs muncy i’d have tackled the ump.

Bo Blumenthal @BoBlumenthal @TalkinBaseball_ They tried their best to hand the Dodgers another one. @TalkinBaseball_ They tried their best to hand the Dodgers another one.

Chase @chaseshake



there, I fixed the caption for ya. Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Ump had a tough time last night Ump had a tough time last night https://t.co/pKG5r3Zeam Ump quite clearly favors the Dodgersthere, I fixed the caption for ya. twitter.com/talkinbaseball… Ump quite clearly favors the Dodgersthere, I fixed the caption for ya. twitter.com/talkinbaseball…

Darvish allowed three runs and seven hits in five-plus innings and had at least one baserunner in every inning. The right-hander struck out seven and walked two. Speaking after the game, he said:

“We’re in a playoff game, and I think bottom line is if we win the game, it’s all good. That’s what happened today. All in all, I think it was a good day for us.”

Trailing 2-1 after Muncy’s homer, the Padres rallied with Manny Machado’s RBI double and Jake Cronenworth’s RBI groundout to turn the game around.

Trea Turner went deep to tie the game, but Jurickson Profar’s RBI single restored the Padres’ advantage. The game was settled by Cronenworth’s eighth-inning solo homer as the Padres won 5-3.

San Diego Padres ready for first postseason home game in front of fans since 2006

The San Diego Padres bullpen has now thrown 11 ⅔ scoreless innings over the past three games while allowing only 8 baserunners.

In 39 Division Series that started with a two-game split in the 2-2-1 format, the team heading home for the next two games advanced 26 times (67%).

Game 3 is slated for Friday, October 14 at 8:30 PM (ET) at Petco Park. It will mark the first postseason game with fans in attendance at the Padres ballpark in 16 years.

