Padres ideal fit for underwhelming White Sox All-Star, says MLB analyst

MLB analyst Jim Riley reckons the Padres could be the best fit for Luis Robert Jr., who was one of the key trade targets entering the 2025 season. But his fall from riches is a compelling story and it hasn't put the Chicago White Sox in good standing ahead of the trade deadline.

From being an All-Star in 2023 to batting .224/.278/.379 with 14 home runs, 23 stolen bases and 35 RBIs in 2024 to hitting only .190 with five home runs in 2025, Robert Jr. has had an uncharacteristic fall.

Like it has been the case for the past few seasons, the White Sox once again look like sellers at the deadline. This season, they may finally trade the center fielder. And for that, MLB analyst Jim Riley believes the San Diego Padres are the perfect destination for a career reset — and possibly a steal of a trade.

“You might be able to steal Luis Robert with the season he's having,” Riley said during a segment discussing potential trade fits (11:51 onwards).

Riley named three teams as potential fits for Robert Jr.

"I have three teams: Houston — we talked about them earlier with O’Hearn — they could use that outfield upgrade and get Altuve into that everyday second base role," Riley added. "You’ve got the San Diego Padres, who could use an outfield upgrade. And the Dodgers — because Michael Conforto’s struggles are awful as well."

However, Riley discounted both the Astros and the Dodgers due to roster redundancies and recent trades, which leaves hungry, playoff-bound San Diego as the most logical fit.

"Again, you put Luis Robert in a clubhouse led by Mike Shildt, you’ve got the veteran leaders there — I think you can get this guy back on track," Riley said. "Bogaerts, Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. — with a team that is playing well, having fun, focused.

"You put Luis Robert in that environment — do you repair him? Do you fix Luis Robert with all those elements? I think that’s your best shot. And if you can get him for a steal, I think you do it."

Jim Riley says "low-risk, high reward" situation with Luis Robert Jr.'s potential trade to Padres

The Padres will be in an advantageous position if they come to terms with the White Sox on a trade centered around Luis Robert Jr.

Robert's current production might not match his contract or former accolades, but as Jim Riley explains, that could lower his acquisition cost.

"I think you do it if you’re San Diego. Because if he’s terrible — okay, fine," Riley added.

"He rides the bench. If you gave up your 20th-best prospect for Luis Robert and he stinks — okay, well, he rides the bench, and it’s over. You don’t pick up his option in the offseason, and you move on. I think it is a low-risk, high-reward situation for San Diego to go and get Luis Robert."

According to Jim Riley, Luis Robert Jr.'s best shot to turn around his 2025 season lies in South Carolina.

