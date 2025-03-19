Padres insider identifies key advantage for Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez in 2025 season 

San Diego Padres' star core of Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez are poised to have a big season as all three appear to be fully healthy for this upcoming season.

Ad

Padres insider Annie Heilbrunn explained how Machado, Tatis and Arraez have all seemingly overcome the injuries ailing them last season. During an appearance on "MLB Network" published on March 18, Heilbrunn had this to say about the Padres’ core:

“They’re getting back their core players, who are healthy. Manny Machado is a year removed from the elbow surgery that really bothered him last year. Fernando Tatis Jr. said he felt better than he has in years. Luis Arraez, who won the batting title last year with a torn ligament in his thumb, he had offseason surgery. So, they’re excited about what he can do healthy.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With a healthy core, the Padres are poised to compete with the LA Dodgers in the NL West. But as Heilbrunn pointed out, the Padres need to get away from focusing on what the Dodgers have done and focus on their game.

“The Padres need to focus on themselves and, even if they don’t win the division, they’ve got to just try to get in the playoffs, and then, anything goes," Heilbrunn said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Los Angeles poised to win the NL West for the 12th season out of the last 13, San Diego could compete for a Wild Card spot. If that’s the case, their star core can tip a playoff series in their favor.

A healthy Machado chases history with Padres

Manny Machado, reportedly healthy for the first time in a few seasons, is chasing history with San Diego this season. The star third baseman is on the verge of reaching two crucial milestones.

Ad

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported on March 16 how Machado is likely to reach 2,000 hits this season. Machado enters this season with 1,900 hits. Unless he gets sidelined with another injury, there’s a good chance Machado will sail past the 2,000-hit mark. As the Union-Tribune pointed out, only 297 big leaguers have reached the 2,000-hit plateau.

The second milestone Machado is likely to hit this season is 350 home runs. Entering this season, Machado has clubbed 342 dingers per MLB.com. That leaves him eight round-trippers shy of the vaunted mark.

Ad

All told, a mere 77 players in MLB history have racked up 2,000 hits and 350 home runs. Those numbers put Machado on track for the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“We play to win, but I’m also putting myself in a good spot to be mentioned to possibly be a Hall of Famer. I mean, it’s an honor to even get in that conversation. Putting up those numbers, seeing those numbers, they just keep creeping up," Machado said via SanDiegoUnionTribune.com.

At 32, a healthy Machado could play long enough to top 400 home runs and reach 3,000 hits. Hitting those milestones could all but lock up Machado’s spot in Cooperstown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback