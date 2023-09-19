San Diego Padres star Manny Machado faces an inevitable elbow surgery. This has raised doubts about his availability for the remaining games of the season.

Machado has been dealing with lateral epicondylitis (also known as tennis elbow) for the better half of two seasons. To prevent exertion, the Padres are playing him as a designated hitter in recent games.

Even then, Machado has not made consistent appearances. Although surgery seems to loom large, Machado is committed to playing through discomfort.

The Padres have a slight chance to make it to playoffs, and Machado will continue to play until they are ruled out. Padres manager Bob Melvin asserted as much, in an interview with ESPN.

Melvin said:

"But as long as there's a slight chance and we're not eliminated, he [Machado] wants to play as much as he can for his team"

On the other hand, Machado's surgery could put an end to his long-term woes and allow him to regain form. In the long run, it would be beneficial for the Padres to rest Machado lest the injury worsen and allow him time to recover.

Machado, himself, is optimistic about the benefits of the pending surgery. In the same interview with ESPN, Machado states:

"Just get it done, get ready for next year, come back and be healthy."

Machado's surgery timing uncertain as Padres eye playoff run

The San Diego Padres are currently 73-78, sitting fourth in the NL West. However, they are merely five and a half games away from reaching the final wild-card berth.

Despite a disappointing run early in the season, they have rallied back and have won seven of their last 10 games. Machado himself has been a key factor in their resurgence.

Machado hit his 300th career homer in July and maintained an OPS of .766 despite the elbow injury. However, his season has been disrupted multiple times, including a ten-day stint on the IL in May.

Machado's choice to postpone his elbow surgery could provide the Padres with a much-needed boost for a late-season playoff push. As they face the Rockies today, the Padres must balance their short-term playoff goals with the long-term health of their star slugger.