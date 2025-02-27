Padres manager envisions Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill potential in two 18-year-old prospects

Six-time All-Star third baseman Manny Machado is one of the most important players for the San Diego Padres lineup, besides being a leader of their clubhouse. At the same time, Jackson Merill is now an indispensable part of the team as well after his breakthrough season last year, finishing as the National League Rookie of the Year.

San Diego Padres manager Mike Shildt believes Ethan Salas & Leodalis De Vries, their two top prospects in the minor leagues, have the potential to emulate the achievements of Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill. Shildt expects Salas and De Vries, both 18, to break through to the major leagues within a couple of years and have long careers in the MLB.

In an interview with 97.3 The Fan from the Padres' spring training facility in Peoria, Arizona, Shildt compared the potential of Ethan Salas and Leodalis De Vries with Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill. [From 12:55]

"The future's really bright for those two guys," Shildt said. "I first of all appreciate their ability. Special players. You look back at guys; I talked to Manny the other day. [He] broke in it at 20. Jackson, 20. You start to look at guys that are long-term successful players; they break in at a young age."

"I never really get caught up, but it is impressive that they're 18," he added. "Their ability is clear. The way they go about it has been impressive. There is some growth, as you'd expect, and it needs to continue to take place, but that's why we're here."

Salas was rated as the top international prospect of 2023 by MLB Pipeline, with De Vries taking that honor the following year.

Mike Shildt expects top Padres prospects to take advice from Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill to strengthen mentality

Manny Machado has won two Gold Glove and two Silver Slugger awards in his career (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mike Shildt believes Ethan Salas and Leodalis De Vries possess the talent to become superstars in the MLB, but they need to utilize their interactions with All-Star players like Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill during the spring training camp to hone their mentality.

"They have big league talent. It's now [about] continuing to have a big league mindset," Shildt said. "One of the things that has been a challenge for guys that have that kind of talent with a chance to be on a physical trajectory to a big league, especially a clubhouse that expects to win."

"It's the spread of what they need to understand emotionally or mentally," he added. "So, it's important they start to pick up these nuances, because they're coming quickly."

Ethan Salas and Leodalis De Vries are both rated among the top 35 overall prospects by MLB Pipeline for 2025. Salas is ranked 33, while De Vries occupies 18th spot on the list.

