Padres manager Mike Shildt reveals bleak outlook regarding star Fernando Tatis Jr.'s wrist issue

The Padres-Dodgers series in Hollywood provided a teaser of what might unfold in this year's National League Championship Series. It was evident that there's no love lost between the NL West rivals and as a result, players getting intentionally hit as collateral damage was a normal sight.

However, the Friars seemed to be on the losing end of the trade as superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. — who is having an MVP-caliber campaign, hurt his wrist in one of the more notable incidents in the series-closing Game 4, Thursday night. After the game, skipper Mike Shildt provided an update regarding the condition of the star.

The manager disclosed that Tatis' condition was "not in a good place" event though x-rays revealed that there were no serious issues. As a precaution, further imaging such as CT scans and MRI will be done to confirm the severity of the issue.

Tatis was plunked on the wrist in the ninth inning of Thursday's game between the adversaries. With the Padres leading 5-0, rookie Jake Little drilled the outfield star up and in, it hit Tatis on the hand that led to the latter hitting the ground in pain. This set another set of benches clearing between the two sides with Shildt and Dodgers manager Dave Roberts facing off on the field and shoving each other.

Padres hit Ohtani to close series; MVP responds with kindness

In what was a rare twist to close out the series, cooler heads prevailed when NL MVP Shohei Ohtani deescaletad what would have been another scuffle between the Dodgers and Padres in the bottom of the ninth of Thursday's contest.

After being intentionally hit in the leg during the Tuesday night matchup between the two squads, Ohtani was once again found in the crosshairs of retribution of the Padres. The baseball superstar was plunked in the right shoulder blade by closer Robert Suarez as a move of retaliation for Tatis being hit earlier in the inning.

Ever the class act, Ohtani waved off the Dodger players and coaching staff to prevent further brawls from ensuing in what has already been a chaotic four-game series.

Ohtani even approached San Diego's dugout to discuss what happened as if he was telling them that he knew that it was a part of the game. Suarez was eventually ejected from the contest following the tossing of Shildt, Roberts, and San Diego bench coach Brian Esposito.

