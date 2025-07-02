Padres phenom shares what he sees from Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Jackson Merrill behind the scenes

Highly-regarded by analysts and even Dodger players as the second-best team in MLB, the San Diego Padres have been one of the staples of postseason baseball for half a decade. Powered by the talents of Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, the squad now also features names like Jackson Merrill, Gavin Sheets, and Xander Bogaerts to supplement the batting order.

Although they belong to the most heavily-stacked division in the National League, the Padres have continued to be at par with their rival Dodgers in terms of counting stats and averages. In a recent interview on SiriusXM, newly-minted Padre Gavin Sheets revealed his experience sharing the dugout with the league's brightest stars such as Tatis, Machado, and Merrill.

"To be around guys like Merrill, Tatis, and Machado and just see their way to go about business and what they do behind the scenes has been a blast to watch," said Sheets. (0:14-0:26)

"It's beneficial to me to be a part of that [group] and kind of feed of from those guys and be a part of the lineup that constantly puts pressure on pitchers from one through nine and feel like anybody in the lineup can do damage anytime is pretty special." (0:27-0:39)

Sheets further praised the team's lineup for being a complete package and always ready to slug when needed.

"It's been one of the best lineups that I've ever been a part of. Just the star power we have from top to bottom and the way we can hurt the other team in so many ways [on offense], it's pretty special." (0:01-0:12)

The first baseman/outfielder spent four years with the White Sox before transferring to the Padres ahead of the 2025 season. Sheets is currently batting .264 with an OPS of .786, 13 home runs, and 49 RBI this season.

From toiling around and spending his time with the Southsiders, he now features in a batting order alongside six MLB All-Stars, namely, Tatis, Merrill, Machado, Bogaerts, Luis Arraez, and Jake Cronenworth.

Padres shut down by Zack Wheeler

In an uncharacteristic game, the San Diego Padres were utterly shut down by Philadelphia Phillies ace during the two teams' encounter on June 30. Wheeler gave up just six hits and recorded 10 punch outs against a high-powered San Diego offense in eight innings.

The Phillies came away with the easy 4-0 win as the Friars stranded seven runners in scoring position during the affair. The latter now have a chance to bounce back as the two sides battle in a double header, with the first contest kicking off at 1 p.m. Eastern time.

