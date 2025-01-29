"Padres are poverty"; "Team sucks now Jurickson Profar is gone" - Fans react to San Diego re-signing Elias Diaz for $3,500,000 

The San Diego Padres have finally made their first splash in free agency this offseason by re-signing catcher Elias Diaz on a one-year, $3.5 million deal and a mutual option for 2026. The agreement is awaiting a physical before it goes through.

The Padres, who gave the LA Dodgers a run for their money during the NLDS showdown, have been surprisingly silent while other teams from the NL West division continue to spill money for top-tier free agents.

Most importantly, the Padres also lost their key player, Jurickson Profar, to the Atlanta Braves, as the outfielder agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal a week ago.

Many fans shared their thoughts and reactions to Diaz's signing on X/Twitter.

"Padres are poverty," one fan commented.

"AND YET WE CANT PAY FU**ING KING :sob:," one fan said.

"Booooo Team sucks now Jurickson Profar is Gone," one fan added.

"Dodgers spent $2B, Pads spent $3.5M = we run that 8-5 against the super frauds again!" one fan commented.

"Finally my Friars doing something," another wrote.

Padres ready to sell away their starting aces: Report

As bizarre as it may sound, the Padres are open to trade one of their best arms, Michael King, whom they received from the New York Yankees last offseason when they traded Juan Soto.

According to Ken Rosenthal, Dylan Cease – who will become a free agent after the 2025 season – and King are among the starting arms Padres have included during trade conversations.

Both pitchers will become free agents after this season, therefore it's only fair that the Padres make their presence count and address their other roster needs, with an eye on the future.

The Padres were already projected to cut their spending this offseason since most of their cash is locked in with heavy contracts of Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Yu Darvish and Joe Musgrove. More importantly, all of them have a full no-trade clause, giving the Padres a little room to explore when it comes to addressing roster needs through trades.

