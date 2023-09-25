Padres reportedly set to cut down $256,599,174 roster in offseason; spending changes will require big decisions

The San Diego Padres face a complex offseason. Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune has reported that the team is looking to reduce its staggering $256,599,174 roster.

The San Diego Padres have spent more than their revenue in recent years. This puts them out of compliance with MLB regulations on debt service ratios. Therefore, the franchise's goal for 2024 is to operate with a payroll of around $200 million.

Despite boasting a roster featuring heavy hitters, the Padres have not delivered on the high expectations set for them. Thus, decisions loom regarding potentially three-fifths of the starting rotation.

The dilemma isn't just financial. It is cultural, too. The Padres must decide whether to retain or trade Juan Soto, a potential future Hall of Famer.

Could Juan Soto be one of the players leaving the San Diego Padres this season?

The San Diego Padres face the immediate challenge of cutting approximately $50 million from their payroll.

Players like Blake Snell, who made $16.6 million in 2023, and Josh Hader, with a $14.1 million paycheck, are almost certainly hitting the free-agent market. Add to that names like Drew Pomeranz, Luis Garcia and Ji-Man Choi, and the fiscal equation becomes even more complicated.

While these departures will lighten the payroll, they create gaps that must be filled— either by re-signing these talents or bringing in new players.

The most pivotal decision revolves around Juan Soto, one of MLB's premier offensive forces. He is entering his final year of arbitration, and retaining him could cost around $30 million.

Another point of contention is the starting rotation. Seth Lugo, with a player option for $7.5 million in 2024, is expected to opt for free agency. Nick Martinez and Michael Wacha come with two-year options costing $32 million each.

Declining these would give the players one-year, $8 million options. All three pitchers are valuable but not essential to the team's plans.