Padres star Jake Cronenworth ties the knot with Brooke Fletcher; Joe Musgrove drops 1-word reaction

By Krutik Jain
Modified Jan 20, 2025 18:19 GMT
The big day for San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth finally arrived on Saturday as he tied the knot with sports reporter Brooke Fletcher at The St. Regis Kanai Resort, Riviera Maya, in Mexico.

It was a three-day event with over 130 guests in attendance, according to People, which covered the event closely. The celebration began on Friday with a welcome party featuring a champagne sabrage and continued with a wedding reception on Saturday, complete with live music. The festivities concluded on Sunday with a farewell party.

On Sunday, as the pictures from the wedding were shared on social media, Cronenworth’s Padres teammate, Joe Musgrove, shared his excitement for the newlyweds, writing:

"Congratulations!"

Brooke Fletcher also shared photos from the wedding on her Instagram.

Now officially husband and wife, Mr. and Mrs. Cronenworth are ready to embark on their new journey together.

Eric Hosmer reveals how Jake Cronenworth found his future wife through Instagram DM

The start of the love story of Jake Croneneworth and Brooke Fletcher was hilarious. Earlier in July, when Cronenworth announced his engagement, he made an appearance on the "Diggin' Deep" podcast alongside former teammate Eric Hosmer.

Hosmer shared how an Instagram DM led to their love story. Hosmer, recounting the events, said:

"I'm gonna tell the story on how that all came about. So Jacob, young player, single, eligible bachelor out there in San Diego — good-looking guy too. So OK, we go, ‘Jacob, all right, listen buddy, I need to live through you. I need to do this.
"So here's what we're going to do: we're gonna have five DMs a day on Instagram. We're going to identify five women, we're going to DM all of them, and this is our deal. We'll see how it goes.’
"So we're walking by the TV; the Detroit Tigers are playing. All of a sudden, Jacob's future fiancée is on the TV, and Jacob's like, ‘All right, that's the first one we're doing.’ So boom, he sends the message. She ends up sending him back. Jacob's like, ‘OK, shut it down. This girl is amazing. She's beautiful. We're done. We're done.’"
According to People, Jake Cronenworth and Brooke plan to go to Saint Barthélemy for their honeymoon.

