  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Padres star Tatis Jr. stuns with style, drawing one-liner from Arraez 

Padres star Tatis Jr. stuns with style, drawing one-liner from Arraez 

By Karan Tyagi
Modified Apr 18, 2025 03:14 GMT
Fernando Tatis Jr.
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s social media post draws reaction from Luis Arraez (Image Source: MLB.com)

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez have started the 2025 season on a good note. The duo is projecting amazing offensive numbers as San Diego has rushed to the best record in the major leagues this season.

Ad

They are currently 15-4 for the campaign with a win percentage of .789. They acquire the top spot in the NL West standings and lead the incumbent World Champions by 1.5 games.

Both Tatis and Arraez love to move in style and showcase their snazzy fashion sense. After completing their six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs, the Padres have now hit the road to take on the Houston Astros in a three-game series at Daikin Park in Houston, TX.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Upon reaching Houston and attending training sessions, Fernando Tatis Jr. shared some of his fit checks in a social media post on Thursday. The caption of the post read:

"On & Off."
Ad

Luis Arraez featured in a couple of images in the Instagram post and was quick to drop a one-line reaction, praising and hyping up Tatis Jr.'s movement in style on and off the diamond. His comment read:

"Tell me my boy."
Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post (Source: @tatis/Instagram)
Screenshot of the comment from the Instagram post (Source: @tatis/Instagram)

Tatis has been phenomenal in both departments of the game. He has a .348 batting average, six home runs, 14 RBIs and a 1.048 OPS in 18 games this season. He is projecting over 50 home runs and over 100 RBIs in 2025.

Ad

Arraez, too, has been fairly decent at the plate as well in defense on first base this season. He has a .275 batting average, two home runs, five RBIs, and a .693 OPS in 19 games this campaign. He is projecting 20+ home runs and 50+ RBIs in 2025.

Fernando Tatis Jr. showcases gratitude towards Padres' current hot streak

On April 13, Fernando Tatis Jr. shared a social media post voicing gratitude towards the Padres' current hot streak in the big leagues. Out of six regular-season series so far in 2025, San Diego has won five of them, with their only series loss coming against the Cubs.

Ad

Take a look at the post here, captioned as:

"Amén."

After the series at Daikin Park, they will play a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park before coming back home to kick off a five-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Francisco Giants.

About the author
Karan Tyagi

Karan Tyagi

Twitter icon

Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.

Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.

The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.

Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.

When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications