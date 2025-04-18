Padres star Tatis Jr. stuns with style, drawing one-liner from Arraez 

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Luis Arraez have started the 2025 season on a good note. The duo is projecting amazing offensive numbers as San Diego has rushed to the best record in the major leagues this season.
They are currently 15-4 for the campaign with a win percentage of .789. They acquire the top spot in the NL West standings and lead the incumbent World Champions by 1.5 games.
Both Tatis and Arraez love to move in style and showcase their snazzy fashion sense. After completing their six-game homestand against the Colorado Rockies and the Chicago Cubs, the Padres have now hit the road to take on the Houston Astros in a three-game series at Daikin Park in Houston, TX.
Upon reaching Houston and attending training sessions, Fernando Tatis Jr. shared some of his fit checks in a social media post on Thursday. The caption of the post read:
"On & Off."
Luis Arraez featured in a couple of images in the Instagram post and was quick to drop a one-line reaction, praising and hyping up Tatis Jr.'s movement in style on and off the diamond. His comment read:
"Tell me my boy."
Tatis has been phenomenal in both departments of the game. He has a .348 batting average, six home runs, 14 RBIs and a 1.048 OPS in 18 games this season. He is projecting over 50 home runs and over 100 RBIs in 2025.
Arraez, too, has been fairly decent at the plate as well in defense on first base this season. He has a .275 batting average, two home runs, five RBIs, and a .693 OPS in 19 games this campaign. He is projecting 20+ home runs and 50+ RBIs in 2025.
Fernando Tatis Jr. showcases gratitude towards Padres' current hot streak
On April 13, Fernando Tatis Jr. shared a social media post voicing gratitude towards the Padres' current hot streak in the big leagues. Out of six regular-season series so far in 2025, San Diego has won five of them, with their only series loss coming against the Cubs.
Take a look at the post here, captioned as:
"Amén."
After the series at Daikin Park, they will play a three-game series against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park before coming back home to kick off a five-game homestand against the Tampa Bay Rays and the San Francisco Giants.