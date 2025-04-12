Padres superstar Yu Darvish opens up on mentoring his son Shoei 

San Diego Padres star Yu Darvish took the opportunity to watch his son Shoei pitch at his school and later opened up about the kind of advice he shares with him. The 38-year-old's oldest son is aspiring to follow in his father's footsteps and become a professional pitcher in the major leagues. While Shoei is already a part of the Padres scouting system, Yu Darvish spoke about the kind of development he is looking for in his son.

When Darvish started his professional career in Japan's NPB in 2007, the pitcher revealed a relationship with Japanese model and actress Saeko. The couple had two sons together before eventually divorcing in 2012. Three years later, the Padres star revealed that he is dating four-time wrestling champion Seiko Yamamoto, eventually tying the knot in 2016.

Shoei Darvish is the oldest of all his kids, born to his first wife, Saeko. After watching Shoei's pitching debut at Cathedral Catholic High School, Yu Darvish revealed the kind of things he helps his son with, saying via KUSI Sports reporter Allison Edmonds:

"As a father, as a dad, you got there a little bit nervous. I would say it’s a little bit different compared to myself going on the mound and pitching," Darvish said.

"We don't necessarily go into the details of mechanics or stuff like that, it's more about how you approach the game. You know, you have to really think about the game going into the game. After the game, you think about what you did. So, those kind of things I want to sort of have him do, so those are the things we talk about," he added.

Shoei is a member of the scout team under the Padres that works to identify and evaluate potential talent. A member of the Class of 2026, the right-handed pitcher is working towards playing in the MLB one day.

Padres manager Mike Schildt provides encouraging update on Yu Darvish's recovery

Yu Darvish started the 2025 MLB season on the injured list but is now getting closer to full fitness. While the Padres have missed several key players in recent games, manager Mike Schildt gave an update on Darvish's recovery via 97.3TheFanSD:

"Yu's in a goos spot. He stayed back, played a really good catch, some more aggressive catch... he's recovering well."

Darvish suffered from an elbow inflammation towards the end of March which has kept him out of action. While he is back to throwing the ball around, he is yet to have a full bullpen session as the medical team continue to proceed with caution.

