Padres superstar Yu Darvish's son Shoei drops 3-word reaction as he gears up with Cathedral Catholic Dons for 2025 season

On Monday, San Diego Padres starting pitcher Yu Darvish's son, Shoei, posted a set of images to social media, as he prepared for the 2025 high school baseball season. Shoei Darvish, who is also a pitcher, just like his dad, is set to graduate in 2026.

Shoei Darvish plays for the Cathedral Catholic Dons, the baseball team of the Cathedral Catholic high school, located in San Diego, California. The educational establishment is presided upon by the Diocese of San Diego.

With the 2025 high school season inching closer, Shoei Darvish took to Instagram to drop a three-word message, alongside some snaps of himself in the Dons' uniform.

"See u soon" Shoei Darvish captioned his Instagram post.

Apart from playing for his high school, Shoei Darvish also plays travel baseball for the San Diego Padres' scout team. The youngster has been touted as "one of the top arms in his class" by the team, with numerous quality variations up his sleeve.

"Shoei Darvish | Uncommitted 2026 RHP. One of the top arms in his class, Shoei brings an elite pitch arsenal with some of the best stuff in the nation"

Yu Darvish has been helping Shoei improve his craft at home

Looking at who Shoei Darvish's dad is, it is perhaps not surprising to see that the apple hasn't fallen too far from the tree. With five All-Star selections in his career so far, Yu Darvish is currently one of the finest pitchers in all of the major leagues.

Though he prefers to keep his family life relatively private, the 38-year-old has posted a few clips of practice sessions with his son in the past, helping the youngster perfect his craft while playing the role of a catcher.

"Father receiving his son's bullpen pitch👨" Yu Darvish posted on X (formerly Twitter) back in December of 2023

Despite missing a large chunk of the 2024 campaign due to injury, Yu Darvish was impressive whenever fit, finishing the regular season with a 7-3 win/loss record, along with a 3.31 ERA and 78 total strikeouts. Just before the regular season came to an end, in late September, Darvish became the first ever Japanese-born ace to reach the 2,000 strikeout mark in the major leagues.

