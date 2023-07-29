The San Diego Padres' 2023 trade deadline is shaping up very differently from their 2022 deadline. Last season, the Friars were one of the movers and shakers during the final days of July. This year, the club will likely look to offload some hefty contracts and underperforming players.

Blake Snell, Josh Hader, and Trent Grisham have all been mentioned as possible trade pieces. Juan Soto, for whom the club traded a handful of top prospects last year, could also be shipped out.

The Padres (50-54) are currently fourth in an extremely competitive National League West. They trail the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers by nine games and are six games out of the last wild card spot. With just 58 games remaining, it may be time for the organization to change course.

As per a recent article in USA Today, MLB analyst Scott Boeck believes several big-name players could be traded in the coming days.

"Snell, Hader, Soto and Trent Grisham could all be on the move"

Boeck argues that the upcoming series against the Texas Rangers will be vital for a San Diego team battling to remain in the playoff hunt.

".@AJCassavell on why the Padres don't want to trade Juan Soto this season. Full convo http://youtu.be/5urKjwqz6NI" - Foul Territory

Three-time All-Star Juan Soto remains the biggest question mark. He rejected a colossal 14-year, $440 million contract just last season with the Washington Nationals. The Dominican slugger has a contract through the 2024 season but it remains to be seen whether the Friars want to pull the trigger on a lucrative contract for a player hitting .266 since joining the club.

The San Diego Padres have the third-highest payroll in the MLB

The Padres' $246 million payroll (per Spotrac) is behind only the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Ownership invested heavily over the previous 18 months in building a roster capable of challenging for the franchise's first-ever World Series title.

Allison Edmonds @aedmondstv

-Fernando Tatis Jr. on what the "We just got to go out there and win, I do not know if we are going to be buyers or sellers...I'm not paying attention to that."-Fernando Tatis Jr. on what the #padres have to do pic.twitter.com/d3XQLYBJlZ

The club has several players locked up on long-term deals. Manny Machado recently signed an 11-year, $350 million extension. Xander Bogaerts was signed to an 11-year, $280 million deal in the offseason. Yu Darvish, Joe Musgrove and Fernando Tatis Jr. are all on long-term deals.

San Diego's high-risk, high-reward gamble has not turned out as planned. The team that started the season as one of the favorites to win it all, will be looking to trade some of their top-tier talent in the coming days.