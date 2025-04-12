Padres vs. Rockies: Game 2, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 12, MLB 2025

The San Diego Padres wiped the floor with the struggling Colorado Rockies in the series opener between the two squads yesterday. The Friars showed who's boss in the National League West as they opened up a six-spot in fifth inning that led to the 8-0 shutout in San Diego.

Jose Iglesias' RBI single started the scoring in the contest and was capped off by the second baseman himself as he recorded another RBI single to finish the six-run inning for San Diego. In the following innings, star Fernando Tatis Jr. and Gavin Sheets each recorded solo home runs to finish off the lopsided game.

Game 2 is scheduled for today, April 12, 2025 at 8:40 p.m., Eastern.

Padres vs Rockies recent form and records

San Diego currently holds the best record in the majors with an 11-2 card. The team has overwhelemed opposition with a combination both offense and defense. At the time of writing, they are also still undefeated at home with a stellar 8-0 record.

On the other side of spectrum, the Rockies hold a dismal record at 3-10. Colorado remains as the only team in the NL West to not have at least a .500 winning percentage. The team is also dead last in all of the majors in run differential at an atrocious -36.

Players to watch

Starting pitchers

SD: Kyle Hart (1-0, 11.12 ERA), COL: Chase Dollander (1-0, 7.20 ERA)

Must-watch Hitters

San Diego Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is slowly carving an All-Star caliber season for himself. The outfielder currently has 18 hits in 48 at-bats for a slash line of .375/.446/.583 and an OPS of 1.029. The two-time All-MLB First Teamer has also tallied three home runs, five RBIs, 12 runs scored and six stolen bases so far.

Padres vs Rockies baseball betting odds

Saturday, 4/12 Money Line Run Spread Total Runs SD -167 -1.5, +122 O 8.5, -101 COL +152 +1.5, -150 U 8.5, -120

Padres vs Rockies expert picks and game prediction

The Friars have had a joyous start to the 2025 season. The team have been in their best form even though star Jackson Merrill recently landed on the injury list. The triumvirate of Tatis, Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts are all batting above .300 to lead the squad.

For the Rockies, they would need a literal miracle to get one past their NL West counterparts. The team has massively struggles to open their campaign and are in the bottom half of the league when it comes to pitching and hitting.

Run Line: -1.5, +122

Total Runs: U 8.5, -101

Prediction: SD win, 5-1

