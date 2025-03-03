Shohei Ohtani in 'Wicked', Fernando Tatis Jr. in 'The Substance' and more: Parody account’s hilarious list of 10 MLB Oscars nominees

Baseball met the big screen on the internet as several memes were posted by a social media account, featuring the likes of Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bo Bichette as leading men in Oscar-nominated blockbusters.

The 97th Academy Awards were held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday and were hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien. A parody account on Instagram, "MLB on Fax," posted 10 memes from Oscar-nominated movies with a little edit to the movie posters.

One of the most talked-about memes features two-way superstar Ohtani stepping into the world of "Wicked," the musical adaptation starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. The edit depicts Ohtani as a magical figure in an LA Angels uniform, hearing secrets from Grande's character.

San Diego Padres shortstop Tatis was humorously inserted into "The Substance," a psychological thriller featuring Demi Moore. This is indirectly regarding Tatis' 80-game suspension for alleged use of a performance-enhancing drug in August 2022.

Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bichette found himself on the poster for "Emilia Pérez," a film directed by Jacques Audiard. The parody showcases Bichette’s long, flowing hair.

The post was captioned:

"10 Oscars Best Picture Nominees as MLB Movies. Which one are you seeing?"

More MLB stars featured in hilarious memes with a crossover to Hollywood

Shohei Ohtani, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Bo Bichette weren't the only MLB stars who captured the limelight in the memes rolled out by the parody account. Other baseball stars also received the big-screen treatment in this wave of memes in the same post.

Justin Verlander appears in "I’m Still Here," a documentary-style movie fitting for the veteran pitcher’s longevity in the league. This comes after the 42-year-old signed a one-year contract with the San Francisco Giants this offseason.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes and his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, were inserted into the meme edit for the movie poster of "Anora," a love story from Sean Barker.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was hilariously edited into the poster of "Conclave," a film about Vatican power struggles — an ironic casting that didn’t go unnoticed by baseball fans.

Former Houston Astros star Evan Gattis is humorously edited into "A Complete Unknown," a film about legendary musician Bob Dylan, perhaps referencing a lesser-known yet talented player.

Which meme did you like the most? Let us know in the comments section below!

