"Pathetic" "D**n we really suck a**" - San Diego Padres fans react to recent struggles after getting swept by Seattle Mariners at home

The Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres continued their series at Petco Park today. The Mariners won the first game of the series by a score of 8-2 last night. Today, the Mariners offense did just enough to hold off the Padres by a score of 6-2 and earn the series sweep.

This was a rough stretch for San Diego, irritating many fans.

The San Diego Padres have now lost two games in a row and are 47-36 on the season. The team has now lost five of their previous six games.

The Mariners, on the other hand, improved to 41-42. The Mariners have now won four in a row, seven of their last eight games. This is a good sign for many Mariners fans as the team is finally starting to look like the team many expected to make the postseason.

San Diego Padres fans should not be worried about the recent stretch of play. The team still has superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. on the IL. Once they get him back, he will totally change the outlook of the lineup.

7/5/22: Seattle Mariners vs. San Diego Padres Highlights

Julio Rodriguez connects on a pitch as he singles to left field during today's Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres game.

The Mariners started the scoring in the game as Sam Haggerty launched his first home run of the season to make it 1-0.

The Padres quickly responded in the bottom half of the inning. Eric Hosmer reached on a fielding error by Adam Frazier, scoring Jake Cronenworth to make it 1-1.

Then in the fourth inning, the Mariners offense continued its solid production. The production came from Dylan Moore as he drove in two runs with a double to make it 3-1.

Sam Haggerty continued his breakout day at the plate with an RBI single, scoring Nomar Mazara to make it 4-1. The Padres then scored a run on a sacrifice fly by C.J. Abrams to make it 4-2.

The Mariners got some insurance runs in the ninth inning off the bat of J.P. Crawford. Crawford blasted a two-run triple to extend the lead to 6-2.

This would be all of the scoring in this game as the Mariners held on to win by a score of 6-2. The Mariners now travel home to play the Toronto Blue Jays. The Padres will starting a critical four-game series against division rival San Francisco Giants on Thursday.

