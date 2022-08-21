"Pathetic display by the offense" "Offense went silent" - New York Mets fans react to team's split of doubleheader following Game 2 loss over rival Phillies

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies squared off in a doubleheader this afternoon. The Mets took their first game with a score of 8-2, but the offense went quiet in Game 2, losing to the Phillies 4-1.

FINAL: #Mets 1, Philadelphia 4" -@Mets

The Mets offense combined for just one run on three base hits. Some fans felt it was a pathetic showing by the offense. While the offense did go cold tonight, the team did manage to split the doubleheader on the road. Sweeping a doubleheader is one of the hardest things to do as a team in baseball, no matter the opponent.

The offense still has a chance to win three out of four games in the series over the Phillies tomorrow.

Three hits in a game is rarely ever going to be enough to win a game.

EKOMS @ranked27 @Mets You can tell fatigue has kicked in. Poor performance tonight and Jeff should have easily been on third with a triple. 3 hits ain’t gonna cut it. This offense is better than that. @Mets You can tell fatigue has kicked in. Poor performance tonight and Jeff should have easily been on third with a triple. 3 hits ain’t gonna cut it. This offense is better than that.

One fan felt the offense did not come into the second game with the right mindset. This, ultimately, led to the loss.

kap @hopefulmetsfan @Mets Offense just punted this game. Didn’t come with the mindset to bury the Phillies. Need to take the series win tomorrow @Mets Offense just punted this game. Didn’t come with the mindset to bury the Phillies. Need to take the series win tomorrow

The offense will need to step things up tomorrow in order to win the series.

Donnie @DonnieB35 @Mets Can’t win them all. Offense will have to be better against Gibson if they want to win the series. Tell McCann to just stay in his hotel room tomorrow @Mets Can’t win them all. Offense will have to be better against Gibson if they want to win the series. Tell McCann to just stay in his hotel room tomorrow

Other fans felt this was a pathetic showing, not only on offense, but also on defense. The Mets committed one error in tonight's game.

NYC @spamaccount1716 @Mets Pathetic and lazy display on offense and defense. Maybe these guys need days off @Mets Pathetic and lazy display on offense and defense. Maybe these guys need days off

The New York Mets rallied in the ninth inning as rookie Brett Baty came to the plate as the tying run with runners on first and second. Baty grounded out to end the game, but the Mets certainly made things interesting!

Clm @cmartin103 @Mets Still a chance to take 3 of 4. Not a terrible loss. But man we could have had Robertson…. @Mets Still a chance to take 3 of 4. Not a terrible loss. But man we could have had Robertson….

The series split today guarantees, at least, a split in the four-game series.

dcook8686 @cook8686 @Mets Great job Mets. You guys with everything, took 2 in a 4 game set, and could still get 3 or leave with a split. With our starters being hurt, and this gauntlet of a schedule. Proud of you guys. Can't win em all @Mets Great job Mets. You guys with everything, took 2 in a 4 game set, and could still get 3 or leave with a split. With our starters being hurt, and this gauntlet of a schedule. Proud of you guys. Can't win em all

Fans are hopeful of a bounceback tomorrow afternoon.

Overall, the New York Mets offense went quiet in Game 2 of the doubleheader, losing 4-1. The Mets were still able to split the doubleheader and have taken two out of three to start the series.

The Mets and Phillies will square off, once again, this series with the first pitch scheduled for 1:35 PM EDT. Jose Butto will get the start on the mound for the Mets. This will be Butto's MLB debut as he has posted a 6-6 record with a 4.12 ERA in the minor league this season.

He goes up against Phillies starter Kyle Gibson, who enters play tomorrow with a 8-5 record with a 4.30 ERA.

