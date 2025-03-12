Paul Skenes appreciates Jared Jones' praise for his leadership but can't help teasing Pirates teammate

It's all love between Paul Skenes and Jared Jones, two of the starting aces of the Pittsburgh Pirates rotation going into the 2025 season. Both enjoyed each other's company and their respective partners Riley and Olivia Dunne have also brewed a friendship.

Earlier this week, Jones praised the leadership of Skenes within the clubhouse. This comes following his NL Rookie of the Year campaign where he went 11-3 and a 1.96 ERA. He was picked first overall by the Pirates in 2023.

When Sportsnet Pittsburgh reporter Hannah Mears told Skenes about Jones' praise for him, he wanted proof.

"Uh, yeah, coming from Jared, I need you to send me the transcript of that, and I'll print it out and put it in his locker," Skenes joked before getting serious about what the praise meant to him.

"It means a lot coming from Jared," Skenes added. "I mean, you can't underestimate the type of leader that he is either. Same with Bailey, Mitch, Heaney—all those guys within the staff are leaders in their own right. And it's cool because guys are listening, whether it’s from me or from literally anyone. We all can hold each other accountable, and I think that's a little different than last year."

Jared Jones hilariously said he's 'getting sick' of Paul Skenes

Jared Jones, like Paul Skenes, enjoyed a good regular season, going 6-8 with a 4.14 ERA. After he made his final start in 2024, Hannah Mears asked him if he was taking notes from Skenes, especially his notable pitch splinker, during the season. Having spent seven months, Jones jokingly said:

"Maybe. Depends how much I'm around him. I've been around him for seven months now. I'm getting sick of him."

Jones has been having a fine spring season. In his latest start against the Philadelphia Phillies, he threw three innings for two hits, one walk and one earned run while striking out six.

On the other hand, Paul Skenes has continued to dazzle this spring. In his latest start against the New York Yankees, he pitched four innings for one run and five strikeouts.

While the Pirates are not expected to be competitive in 2025, the few wins that they'll be earning will be thanks to Skenes and Jones, one can bet.

