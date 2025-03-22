Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dune drops 3-word reaction to Pirates ace's baseball card fetching whooping $1,100,000 in auction

A unique rookie baseball card of Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes has been auctioned for a staggering $1.1 million on Friday. The sum is higher than the basic annual salary that the 23-year-old starting pitcher will receive from the Pirates for his sophomore campaign in the MLB.

Internet personality Olivia Dunne, girlfriend of Paul Skenes, gave her feedback with a short verbal response on social media.

(Image Source: Instagram)

"What a steal!" she wrote in her three-word reaction to the news on Instagram.

It is a one-of-one 2024 Topps Chrome Update MLB debut patch autograph card signed by reigning NL Rookie of the Year. The card was auctioned by Fanatics Collect and has a piece of the special patch that the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher had on his uniform during his first major league appearance in May 2024.

Dunne also shared a split image of a countryside mansion and the baseball card of Skenes to show that the latter was sold for a higher sum than the price of the large house in the Pittsburgh area.

Dunne pointed out the $1.1 million final price on the baseball card is higher than the $949,000 value of the five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home in the Pittsburgh area. On the other hand, Skenes only has a $875,000 salary with the Pirates for the 2025 season.

Pittsburgh-based Dick's Sporting Goods makes $1.1 million winning bid for Paul Skenes rookie baseball card

Skenes was named the 2024 National League Rookie of the Year (Imag Source: IMAGN)

American sporting goods store chain Dick's Sporting Goods has announced that they had made the $1.1 million offer, which includes a 20% buyer's premium, for the Paul Skenes debut patch card.

The company, which is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, revealed their victory through a press release on Friday.

“Acquiring the Paul Skenes MLB debut patch card enables us to celebrate his incredible talent while giving our athletes a unique opportunity to experience a piece of baseball history up close," Ed Stack, the executive chairman of the company, stated.

"We’re thrilled to bring this special card home and display it in our Pittsburgh House of Sport store where it can inspire the next generation of athletes and collectors," he added.

According to Fanatics Collect, a component of the official merchandise retail company, 64 bids were tabled for the unique rookie card. They plan to donate all the proceeds from the auction to the LA Fire Relief Fund.

