"Based on Olivia Dunne's response, probably Paul Skenes" - Fans predict the voice behind LSU Gymnastics’ hype video

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne and her LSU gymnastics team were on a bus probably on their way to Legacy Arena at The BJCC, Birmingham, where they are set to compete for the SEC Championship on Saturday. The defending champions enter the building as the No. 2 seed and will hope to repeat as SEC champions.

Before that, the Tigers will release the postseason hype video tomorrow. On Friday, the LSU Gymnastics official social media account posted a fun clip where the gymnasts threw out playful guesses for who the narrator will be. Names like Bad Bunny, Justin Timberlake, Jalen Hurts, Travis Scott, and even Glow were tossed around.

However, Dunne was gushing in silence as she said:

"I don't know," when the question was posed to her.

Fans also gave their guesses on the narrator in the comments.

One user wrote:

"Paul Skenes."

Echoing that sentiment, another user chimed in:

"Based on Livvy's response probably Paul."

Other fans joined the conversation, suggesting familiar names with LSU ties. One fan wrote:

"It’s either Livvy or someone she’s very close to!"

Interestingly, another prominent name thrown into the mix was Jalen Hurts, a former Alabama and Oklahoma quarterback. A fan wrote:

"Jalen Hurts (Bama/OU) would be insane (and I WANT IT)! 😂💜"

However, some fans were quick to question that choice, with one fan noting:

"Why Hurts? He’s awesome but a Bama grad…… 🤷🏻‍♂️"

Some fans felt that the hype video should feature a notable LSU alum. A fan added:

"How about Mary Lou Retton? Olympic champion. Daughter McKenna Kelly, an LSU alum. Should be a woman great with an LSU connection! Jeanne Bradley, Rheagan Courville, or Sarah Finnegan!"

Fan reactions

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne will not feature in LSU postseason run

After competing in the first five meets of the season, Olivia Dunne didn't feature in the next six consecutive meets before a disappointing injury update came along.

The LSU gymnast, who is in the fifth and final year of her college career, suffered a fractured bone in her knee, ruling her out of the season and thereby marking an end to her college career.

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I’ve been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night,” she wrote on her Instagram story (via E! Online). “It absolutely breaks my heart to not get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time. Tiger fans, you’ve been so good to me!”

Despite being out of action, the fifth-year senior is still coming along with her teammates. It remains to be seen whether Dunne will be able to return if the Tigers return to the NCAA championships, which will be held in mid-April.

However, one could find her in the PNC Park suits where she's expected to come by and cheer for her boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

