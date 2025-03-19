Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 4-word injury update after LSU senior night setback

MLB star pitcher Paul Skenes’ girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, recently shared an update on her rehabilitation from a knee injury. Owing to an avulsion fracture of her patella, Dunne had suffered a major setback ahead of LSU senior night.

While she focuses on her recovery, her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates’ Paul Skenes is refining his pitching skills ahead of his opening-day game against the Miami Marlins on March 27.

Meanwhile, Dunne offered a glimpse into her rehab on Tuesday, captioning a post:

“We’re so back baby”

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/livvydunne)

In the clip, Dunne can be seen using an AlterG Anti-Gravity Treadmill, which is commonly used for physical therapy and rehabilitation. She wore a dark green sports bra paired with shorts and white athletic shoes.

Dunne seems satisfied with her recovery, visibly smiling while using the equipment and striking a lighthearted pose for the camera. The 22-year-old gymnast has not competed for her team, the LSU Tigers, since January 24.

Olivia Dunne IG (Credits: Instagram/livvydunne)

She also missed LSU’s Senior Night on March 7 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Expressing her disappointment on Instagram, Dunne wrote:

"Hi friends! Unfortunately, I've been dealing with an avulsion fracture of my patella and will not be able to compete on senior night. It absolutely breaks my heart not to get the opportunity to compete in the PMAC one last time…"

Paul Skenes discusses his gymnast girlfriend Olivia Dunne’s social media stardom

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne met and started dating while attending Louisiana State University, and they have been supporting each other ever since. In addition to being a gymnast, Dunne is also a successful social media influencer with a massive following of 5.3 million on Instagram.

In a discussion with People, Skenes revealed that his partner is a gymnast and a content creator, saying:

"Livvy's not just a gymnast, she's creating content on top of that, and people look at that as an easy thing to do, but it's really a full-time job."

So far in spring training for the 2025 season, Skenes has started four games, pitching 14.2 innings with a 3.07 ERA, a 1.70 WHIP, and a 2-0 record.

