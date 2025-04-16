Paul Skenes & girlfriend Olivia Dunne break the internet together after adorable similarity spotted between duo

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne are in a very public relationship, and each has built up a massive fan base on their own. Skenes and Dunne have become even more popular as their relationship has grown, and fans are always following their every move.

During a recent pitching outing on Apr. 14, Paul Skenes did his best Olivia Dunne impression while on the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates. A still clip of that image was shared on social media, and it broke the internet when a similar image of Dunne was added to the post.

"Paul Skenes please be careful out there," @CodifyBaseball captioned the initial post

Dunne is one of the best women's gymnastics stars in the NCAA, and she is used to spending her time on the ground. Skenes is typically doing his best work on the mound, but he got caught in an awkward position in his most recent start.

Skenes got up right away after taking his tumble, but that is not a sight that Pirates fans want to see. Dunne is currently out with an injury for LSU, but she put together some great performances throughout her gymnastics career.

The two collegiate superstars first met while they were both attending LSU, and their relationship has grown from there. Skenes and Dunne have continued to provide each other with plenty of support despite being in two different parts of the country.

Paul Skenes discussed GQ Photoshoot with girlfriend Olivia Dunne

Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne were recently featured in an article for GQ Magazine, an honor that the All-Star pitcher was appreciative of. Skenes discussed the opportunity with DK Pittsburgh Sports and admitted that he was not even aware of the magazine before they reached out.

"Um, yeah, I don't know. I'm going to get some flak in the locker room, I know that. I'm not looking forward to it. I didn't know what GQ was until the offer came, so I'm glad I did it," Skenes said.

Despite being unaware of the magazine, Skenes was quick to point out how fun the opportunity was, thanks to some unique weather.

"It was fun, it was very fun. The one day in like a million years that it snowed in Baton Rouge, so it kind of worked out perfectly. We got some sweet pictures," he added.

Dunne is expected to be in attendance at PNC Park this season to watch Skenes pitch, and the Pirates hope that he doesn't do any more imitations of her.

