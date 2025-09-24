  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne dances her way through her glamorous NYC house tour

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne dances her way through her glamorous NYC house tour

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 24, 2025 06:11 GMT
MLB: All Star Game-National League at American League - Source: Imagn
Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne dances her way through her glamorous NYC house tour - Source: Imagn

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has purchased a new home in New York City and is dropping content over the last few days. On Tuesday, Dunne dropped a video where she can be seen dancing her way through the house.

Ad

Exuding energy and joy, Dunne, wearing a simple black dress and minimal makeup, gave a tour of her new apartment.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Earlier, Olivia Dunne attempted to purchase MLB legend Babe Ruth's former Upper West Side apartment for $1.6 million in July.

"The realtor was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment," she said.

However, her bid was rejected by the building's co-op board, despite her all-cash offer. According to The Sun, the rejection came after Dunne dropped hints about her purchase on social media.

Ad

Olivia Dunne's apartment search fueled Paul Skenes to Yankees move

Olivia Dunne's search for an apartment in the Big Apple began months earlier, before the MLB trade deadline. This led many to speculate that Skenes might be interested in a move to New York.

However, the Pittsburgh Pirates, who picked him first in the 2023 MLB draft, said the second-year pitcher was untouchable. Meanwhile, according to Jon Heyman, the Yankees' side was considering making the move and was willing to involve Spencer Jones and George Lombard in a potential trade. However, the "talks went nowhere."

Ad

The Pirates don't want to lose their biggest asset to a trade. Skenes is one of the best pitchers in the league ever since he made his debut last year in May against the Chicago Cubs. He went on to start the All-Star game, won the NL Rookie of the Year and was among the three Cy Young finalists.

Skenes followed his rookie season with another great-looking season this year, starting his second straight All-Star game and remains a favorite to win the Cy Young at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen if a future move to the Yankees might be on the cards.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications