Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne dances her way through her glamorous NYC house tour

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, has purchased a new home in New York City and is dropping content over the last few days. On Tuesday, Dunne dropped a video where she can be seen dancing her way through the house.Exuding energy and joy, Dunne, wearing a simple black dress and minimal makeup, gave a tour of her new apartment.View on TikTokEarlier, Olivia Dunne attempted to purchase MLB legend Babe Ruth's former Upper West Side apartment for $1.6 million in July.&quot;The realtor was so confident, Paul and I went, I got an interior designer because I didn't want to bring my college furniture to Babe Ruth's apartment,&quot; she said.However, her bid was rejected by the building's co-op board, despite her all-cash offer. According to The Sun, the rejection came after Dunne dropped hints about her purchase on social media.Olivia Dunne's apartment search fueled Paul Skenes to Yankees moveOlivia Dunne's search for an apartment in the Big Apple began months earlier, before the MLB trade deadline. This led many to speculate that Skenes might be interested in a move to New York.However, the Pittsburgh Pirates, who picked him first in the 2023 MLB draft, said the second-year pitcher was untouchable. Meanwhile, according to Jon Heyman, the Yankees' side was considering making the move and was willing to involve Spencer Jones and George Lombard in a potential trade. However, the &quot;talks went nowhere.&quot;The Pirates don't want to lose their biggest asset to a trade. Skenes is one of the best pitchers in the league ever since he made his debut last year in May against the Chicago Cubs. He went on to start the All-Star game, won the NL Rookie of the Year and was among the three Cy Young finalists.Skenes followed his rookie season with another great-looking season this year, starting his second straight All-Star game and remains a favorite to win the Cy Young at the end of the season.It remains to be seen if a future move to the Yankees might be on the cards.