Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne dazzles in stylish one-piece at NY Fashion Week

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is back in New York and immediately turned heads at the NY Fashion Week. The former LSU Tigers gymnast attended Kate Barton's Spring Summer 2026 Runway Show and NYFW AfterParty. Barton is a fashion designer and is "Forbes 30 Under 30 2025."

On Thursday, Dunne uploaded a couple of snaps from her appearance at the events in New York. She hit the streets of New York in a blue one-piece dress featuring a drape neckline, straps and a chic bow detail at the waist. She completed the look with platform heels.

The gymnast also shared behind-the-scenes snaps from her NYFW experience. In another snapshot, she posed with a goldfish-shaped accessory.

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne's fashion moment at Raising Cane’s Fashion Show

Lately, Olivia Dunne has been to different fashion shows and she herself walks the ramp on some of those occasions. Earlier this summer, she turned heads while walking the ramp in Miami for the Sports Illustrated show. Dunne featured as the cover model for this year's Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition.

On Wednesday, Dunne walked the ramp at the Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Show in a "dreamy white ballroom dress." She shared posts from the event and posed with fellow models Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek.

Earlier this summer, before the trade deadline, Dunne became the reason for Paul Skenes' move to the New York Yankees. The Yankees were looking for a premium starting pitcher and the Pirates were not expected to make the playoffs. Amid the chatter, Dunne uploaded a social media post where she can be seen searching for an apartment in New York, including a bid on Babe Ruth’s former Upper West Side home.

The rumors were so intense that insiders had to come forward and report that Pirates is not searching for trade offers on Skenes and that he is basically untouchable.

New York would like to have Skenes pitching for them, given his dominant display this season. The 2024 NL Rookie of the Year and NL Cy Young contender this season has posted a 1.92 ERA in 178.0 innings across 30 starts while going 10-9.

