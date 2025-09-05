Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word comment on boyfriend’s epic showdown vs. Shohei Ohtani in Pirates-Dodgers game

NL Cy Young contender Paul Skenes pitched against top NL MVP contender Shohei Ohtani in the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the LA Dodgers on Thursday.This rare elite matchup ended with Skenes punching out Ohtani with a 99 mph fastball in the first inning at PNC Park.Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was watching this elite matchup unfold from upstairs in her suite. She captured the moment and reshared it on her social media with a two-word reaction:&quot;It's lit.&quot;Dunne's Instagram story via @livvydunnePaul Skenes has a good record against Shohei Ohtani so far in his career. He has struck out Ohtani six times in his career. The LA Dodgers star has managed two hits and one walk, including one home run against him, but apart from that, the three-time MVP has been unable to decode the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year.Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne continues to attend Skenes' games at PNC Park. Now that she has retired from college gymnastics after five years with the LSU Tigers, she has been frequently spotted at the ballpark. The duo has been dating for over two years now after they first met in Baton Rouge.Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes stuns Dodgers in six quality framesWith her girlfriend in attendance, Paul Skenes had to bring his A-game on Thursday against the NL West giants. Skenes played a key role in the Pirates' 5-3 win. He pitched six shutout innings, while only allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out eight and outlasted Dodgers ace Blake Snell at the mound.Skenes has always done well against the Dodgers. In four games he has started, he has posted a 3-1 record with an ERA of 2.70 and 33 strikeouts.With the win, Skenes improved his season record to 9-9 with a 1.98 ERA along with 187 strikeouts against just 38 walks. He remains the firm favorite in the National League for the Cy Young hardware.