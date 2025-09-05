Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word comment on boyfriend’s epic showdown vs. Shohei Ohtani in Pirates-Dodgers game

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 05, 2025 01:46 GMT
NL Cy Young contender Paul Skenes pitched against top NL MVP contender Shohei Ohtani in the game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the LA Dodgers on Thursday.

This rare elite matchup ended with Skenes punching out Ohtani with a 99 mph fastball in the first inning at PNC Park.

Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, was watching this elite matchup unfold from upstairs in her suite. She captured the moment and reshared it on her social media with a two-word reaction:

"It's lit."
Dunne's Instagram story via @livvydunne

Paul Skenes has a good record against Shohei Ohtani so far in his career. He has struck out Ohtani six times in his career. The LA Dodgers star has managed two hits and one walk, including one home run against him, but apart from that, the three-time MVP has been unable to decode the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne continues to attend Skenes' games at PNC Park. Now that she has retired from college gymnastics after five years with the LSU Tigers, she has been frequently spotted at the ballpark. The duo has been dating for over two years now after they first met in Baton Rouge.

Olivia Dunne's boyfriend Paul Skenes stuns Dodgers in six quality frames

With her girlfriend in attendance, Paul Skenes had to bring his A-game on Thursday against the NL West giants. Skenes played a key role in the Pirates' 5-3 win. He pitched six shutout innings, while only allowing two hits and one walk. He struck out eight and outlasted Dodgers ace Blake Snell at the mound.

Skenes has always done well against the Dodgers. In four games he has started, he has posted a 3-1 record with an ERA of 2.70 and 33 strikeouts.

With the win, Skenes improved his season record to 9-9 with a 1.98 ERA along with 187 strikeouts against just 38 walks. He remains the firm favorite in the National League for the Cy Young hardware.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
