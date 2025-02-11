Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word compliment for comedian Nikki Glaser after Super Bowl meet-up

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes, along with his girlfriend, Olivia Dunne attended Super Bowl LIX where the Philadelphia Eagles won 40-22 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Like many other celebrities, the couple spent Super Bowl week in New Orleans, Louisiana, enjoying the event's festivities and parties. As part of their weekend, they also attended a show featuring comedian and actress Nikki Glaser.

On Monday, Glaser shared a series of pictures on her Instagram, some of which included Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne. She expressed her gratitude to those who attended her show, captioning the post:

“What a weekend. Thanks to everyone in who came to our show! Thank you @bertkreischer for being as kind as you are funny. (Not pictured: Guy Fieri.)”

The final image in Nikki Glaser’s series of photos featured a selfie with Olivia Dunne, both smiling and posing closely together. Dunne later reposted the picture on her Instagram Story with the caption:

“Da queen 👸🔥”

(Credits: Instagram/@livvydunne)

Dunne also shared several other moments from the show, including a photo with Emmy Award-winning television presenter, Guy Fieri. Excitedly, she captioned the post

“Screaming”

Additionally, she posted a selfie from the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, showcasing her game-day look and expressing her excitement with the caption.

“Best time!!!”

In the image, Olivia Dunne can be seen wearing a red top paired with jeans. She poses gleefully with one hand raised, while the background captures the packed stadium.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne shares favorite snapshot from the New Orleans trip

On Monday, Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, shared some of her favorite photos from her trip to New Orleans, Louisiana, with her Instagram followers.

“So much room for activities!!!” she captioned the post.

The images featured Dunne posing with several celebrities and notable personalities, including actress Emma Roberts and viral boxing ring girl Sydney Thomas. In one picture, she and her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, were seen posing with businessman Michael Rubin.

Another snapshot captured the couple alongside actor Kevin Costner. The series concluded with a photo of Olivia Dunne posing with two-time Olympian and retired gymnast, Aly Raisman.

