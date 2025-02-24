Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word message for business tycoon Michael Rubin's daughter Kylie's big day

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is a successful internet personality who is currently in her final season of NCAA gymnastics with the LSU Tigers. She has a lively presence both on and off the mat and shares good relations with many big personalities and celebrities due to her ever-growing social stature.

Dunne shares a good camaraderie with Fanatics founder and owner Michael Rubin's daughter Kylie Rubin. On Sunday, she took to her social media account to send heartfelt birthday wishes to Kylie. The caption on her stories read:

"Bday baddie @kylierubin."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

During the Super Bowl weekend, both Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes were present inside Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, to enjoy the clash between the Chiefs and Eagles. Before the game on February 9, the duo were invited guests for Michael Rubin's invite-only pre-Super Bowl party in New Orleans.

Dunne shared some highlights from the fun-filled extravaganza which was attended by some of the biggest names from various industry domains. The caption on her post read:

"So much room for activities!!!"

Rappers and singers like Meek Mill, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Ciara, Latto, and Sexyy Red headlined the event with their performances. In the images from Livvy's post, she and Skenes shared frames with Guy Fieri, Emma Roberts, Michael Rubin, and Kevin Costner among many other celebrities.

Olivia and Paul have been dating since 2022 and over the years have transformed into a power couple, credit to Paul's amazing rookie season with the Pirates in 2024 and Livvy's ever-growing media presence.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne talked about the 'special dynamic' in their relationship

During a media day with ESPN Sportscenter, Olivia Dunne spoke extensively about her practice routines with the Tigers gymnastics team ahead of each meeting. Furthermore, she shed light on her loving relationship with Paul Skenes, as she said:

"Our relationship is a very special dynamic because you know I'm here in college right now and he's in the MLB which is kind of crazy because he's so young and I think that we learn from one another. I teach him things that maybe he wouldn't know and he teaches me things that make me a better athlete, I feel as though. So, it's pretty awesome."

Watch the interview here:

Last month Skenes even cheered for Livvy as she took part in a Quad event in Oklahoma.

