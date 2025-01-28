Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 2-word reaction to her latest 'cozy' photoshoot

Popular clothing brand Vuori posted a series of snaps featuring Olivia Dunne, Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes' girlfriend, as she showed off one of their trendy grey hoodies on Tuesday on Instagram.

"@livvydunne keeping it cozy in her favorite Restore Hoodie," the post read.

Dunne later commented on the post:

"Love it!"

Screenshot of Dunne's comment on Vuori Clothing's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@vuoriclothing)

Founded in 2015, Vuori started as a manufacturer of athletic and sports-related clothing. However, owing to continued success and increasing popularity, the brand has expanded to lifestyle clothing and other merchandise for day-to-day usage.

Olivia Dunne, an LSU gymnast who boasts a massive social media following, with over 5 million followers on Instagram and eight million on TikTok, has been affiliated with the brand since September of 2021.

Paul Skenes confirmed as one of the cover stars of MLB The Show 25, girlfriend Olivia Dunne reacts

On Tuesday, MLB The Show confirmed that Paul Skenes, Elly De La Cruz and Gunnar Henderson will be the cover athletes for the popular video game's upcoming edition. The game is set to launch on March 18, coinciding with the start of the new season.

Skenes let fans know about his presence on the cover of the most popular baseball video game in the world.

"3 is the magic number. Excited to share the cover of @mlbtheshow with @la_cocoa_____18 & @g_henderson002 #ad" Paul Skenes captioned his Instagram post.

His girlfriend, Olivia Dunne also reacted to the big news, sharing Skenes' post to her story.

"& suddenly I like video games 😄," Olivia Dunne wrote.

Screenshot of Dunne's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

Skenes' presence on the cover is well deserved as he became one of the most popular players in the big leagues with a fantastic rookie season in 2024, finishing with an 11-3 record, a 1.96 ERA and 170 total strikeouts. Owing to his excellent performance, Skenes earned his first All-Star cap and was also named the NL Rookie of the Year.

