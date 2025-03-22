Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction as Jake Paul gets engaged to Jutta Leerdam

On Sunday, Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, reacted to Jake Paul's engagement to longtime girlfriend Jutta Leerdam. Paul, a professional boxer and influencer, and Leerdam, who is a professional speed skater, began dating in 2022.

On Saturday, Paul posted snaps of him proposing to Leerdam on his Instagram. The couple was on a balcony adorned with white flowers and candles, overlooking a stunning tropical backdrop. Paul announced his engagement in the caption of the post:

"We’re engaged. We can’t wait to spend forever together."

Dunne congratulated the happy couple with a sweet comment:

"OMG! Congratulations guys!

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's comment on Jake Paul's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@jakepaul)

This is not the first time Dunne has commented to wish Leerdam, as the two are pretty close.

Leerdam and Dunne are talented athletes. Leerdam won a silver medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing and had numerous wins at the World Speed Skating Championship. Dunne is an artistic gymnast currently in her fifth year of competing for LSU, one of the leading collegiate gymnastics programs in the country.

Olivia Dunne reacts as Paul Skenes' baseball card sells for $1.1 million

On Friday, on his Instagram, MLB trading card manufacturer Topps posted about selling a unique Paul Skenes rookie card, including his debut patch. The card sold for an eye-watering $1.1 million.

"𝐁𝐑𝐄𝐀𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆: The Paul Skenes 1/1 Rookie Debut Patch Autograph card has sold at auction for $1,110,000. Of all active MLB players, only Mike Trout has ever had a card sell for more," the post's caption read.

Dunne shared the post on her Instagram story and reacted to the huge sale.

"What a steal!" she wrote.

Screenshot of Olivia Dunne's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@livvydunne IG Stories)

The way Skenes has been performing in the major leagues shows he is on track to have an incredibly successful career, which will appreciate the value of any memorabilia associated with the ace.

