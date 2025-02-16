Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne drops 3-word reaction to LSU Tigers' first victory over Oklahoma in 4 years

While Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne continues to be out of action for the last four meets for the LSU gymnastics, she's pouring her support on social media.

For the first time in four years, LSU gymnastics took down their biggest rival, No. 1 Oklahoma, in a thrilling showdown at the Maravich Center on Friday. The No. 2 Tigers posted a score of 198.050 to beat the Sooners (197.675) in front of a packed home crowd.

On Saturday, Dunne, who's in the middle of her fifth and final season with the LSU Tigers, celebrated the long-awaited win with a three-word reaction:

"LAST NIGHT WAS 🔥"

Olivia Dunne's Instagram story

Olivia Dunne's LSU upsets top seed Oklahoma on three out of four gymnastics apparatuses

Olivia Dunne's LSU Tigers delivered an all-around dominant performance, edging out Oklahoma, 198.050-197.675.

The Tigers started strong on vault, posting a 49.600, behind standout performances from KJ Johnson (9.875), Aleah Finnegan (9.875) and Haleigh Bryant (9.950). Oklahoma, led by Faith Torrez (9.975) and Addison Fatta (9.875), kept it close, scoring 49.425.

The Sooners bounced back on uneven bars, scoring 49.425 with Lily Pederson (9.900) and Faith Torrez (9.825) headlining the team score. LSU responded with Sierra Ballard (9.950) and Kalin Chio (9.900) leading the way, but minor errors allowed Oklahoma to stay in contention.

On the balance beam, LSU extended its lead with Konnor McClain (9.925), Finnegan (9.900) and Bryant (9.950) executing near-flawless routines to score 49.500. Oklahoma, despite strong showings from Keira Wells (9.825) and Fatta (9.850), only scored 49.250.

The meet came down to floor exercise, where LSU posted an impressive 49.700, thanks to jaw-dropping performances from Bryant (9.975), Chio (9.950) and Kaliya Lincoln (9.925) to secure the victory. Oklahoma countered with Jordan Bowers (9.950) and Torrez (9.925), but it wasn't enough eventually.

However, one notable missing has been Olivia Dunne for the last four meets. Ahead of the meet against Missouri, LSU coach Jay Clark did mention that she was suffering from flu and that's why she has been unable to practice.

The Tigers next face Kentucky on Friday, with the meet scheduled to take place at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, where Livvy could make her return.

